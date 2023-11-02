17 soldiers killed in combat in the Gaza ground operation

The IDF notified the family of Lieutenant (res.) Yuval Zilber, the latest soldier to be confirmed killed in northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) notified the family of the 17th soldier that died in the ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Lieutenant (res.) Yuval Zilber, 25, from Ramat Gan, a soldier in the 7007th Infantry Battalion is said to have been killed in combat in northern Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, IDF named 16 other troops lost since the beginning of the ground operation in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the killed soldiers are "painful losses" for the nation. "We know that every soldier is a whole world. The entire nation of Israel embraces you, the families, from the bottom of our hearts," he said.

In his address to the nation, Israel's President Isaac Herzog praised the "unbreakable Israeli spirit" of the country. "This spirit is you, the people of Israel. Israeli society is the most secret and indisputably real weapon we have. You are my hope and the hope of all of us. The people of Israel are alive."