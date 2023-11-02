Police foil attack in Jerusalem, arrest 2 terrorists

Suspects are believed to have planned a combined attack with shooting, detonating explosives from the Shuafat neighborhood, East Jerusalem

The Jerusalem District Police and the General Security Service on Thursday reported foiling an attack against the security forces. Two residents of the Shoafat neighborhood, East Jerusalem were arrested.

An explosives laboratory inside an apartment in Shoafat was discovered during the operation. The suspects are believed to have planned a combined attack after receiving directives from a terrorist organization.

"From the investigation by the Shin Bet and the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office, it appears that the two terrorists made contact with operatives of a terrorist organization in the Palestinian Territories and planned with their help to carry out a combined attack of shooting, and detonating explosive charges in an apartment in the Shoafat neighborhood," read the statement released on Thursday.

"For this purpose, the terrorists planned to purchase weapons, and had already purchased various materials and components for the preparation of explosive devices in the apartment where they were staying."

The security forces' statement cited a raid in the apartment in Shoafat. The search allowed them to find "chemical substances, receptacles, operating instructions for the preparation of charges, and various components which could become explosive charges for the purpose of carrying out the combined attack."