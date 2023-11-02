English
Israeli killed in West Bank terror shooting

The scene of the attack
The shooting took place at the Hasharon junction

An Israeli driver was killed in the West Bank on Thursday after Palestinian terrorists opened fire on his vehicle, causing it to overturn. 

Israeli security forces are in pursuit of the terrorists, the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said in a statement. 

