Israeli killed in West Bank terror shooting
1 min read
The shooting took place at the Hasharon junction
An Israeli driver was killed in the West Bank on Thursday after Palestinian terrorists opened fire on his vehicle, causing it to overturn.
Israeli security forces are in pursuit of the terrorists, the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said in a statement.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1720000964650807694
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
This article received 0 comments