Lebanon: a pro-Iran militia based in Syria dispatched to lend a hand to Hezbollah

The militia has taken part in several attacks against the Jewish state in recent weeks, according to the IDF

After a series of failures suffered by Hezbollah against Israel in recent weeks, the Iranian militia "Imam Hussein Brigade", initially established in Syria, established itself in southern Lebanon to 'lend a helping-hand.'

The IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson, who revealed the information on Thursday, indicated that the militia had taken part in several attacks against the Israel in recent weeks.

“Hezbollah and the Imam Hussein Brigade militia are forcing Lebanon to pay a heavy price to Hamas,” the spokesperson wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The IDF is fully prepared to respond forcefully to anyone who attempts to undermine its sovereignty in the north of its territory," he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1720040224732934488 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, Iran has been pushing each of its proxies in the region to launch attacks against Israel. In addition to the daily aggressions of Hezbollah, Isrsel has been targeted since the beginning of the week by missile and drone fire from the Houthis of Yemen, who have promised to intensify their attacks in response to the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.