Russian Wagner Group will send air defense systems to Hezbollah, U.S. says

At this time, there are already forces from the Wagner Group in Syria, where Hezbollah forces also operate

The United States received intelligence information that the Russian “Wagner Force” group is considering sending the SA-22 air defense system to Hezbollah.

According to what was published in the Wall Street Journal, this comes in light of the progress of the war in Gaza and the increasing tensions on Israel’s borders with Lebanon.

No confirmation has arrived in Washington that the air defense system has actually been sent to Lebanon, but discussions have been monitored there between the Wagner force and Hezbollah regarding the possibility of sending it.

The system in question is designed to intercept aircraft and cruise missiles. It could make it more difficult for Israeli efforts to avoid fighting on the northern front, and increase the challenges the IDF faces on the border.

At this time, there are already forces from the Wagner Group in Syria, where Hezbollah forces also operate.

Yesterday's discussion at the United Nations on the war between Israel and Hamas, Russia's UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzia, said that Israel has no right to defend itself. “I can only draw your attention to the hypocrisy of the United States and its allies,” he said. All they can do is repeat that Israel supposedly has the right to self-defence, while as an occupying entity it has no such authority,” as also written in a 2004 International Court of Justice advisory opinion.

Hezbollah's Media Office / AFP Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah (R) meets with Palestinian Islamic Jihad chief, Ziad Nachala, and Hamas's political bureau deputy head, Saleh al-Aaruri, in Lebanon.

It should be noted that Israel has not been considered an occupying force in Gaza since 2005, when the disengagement plan was implemented and the forces left the Strip completely.