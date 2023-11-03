LIVEBLOG: IDF discloses names of 4 more fallen soldiers from Gaza operation; death toll rises to 24

Israel also defends from threats on northern and southern borders, as well as in the West Bank; U.S. Secretary of State to reportedly ask for war 'pause'

Israel's cabinet approved the transfer of tax money to the Palestinian Authority (PA), except for funds intended to reach Gaza and pay-for-slay payments to terrorist families, as the war against the terrorist organization Hamas wages on.

On Friday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed the identities of four more fallen soldiers from the northern Gaza operation. Threats on the northern border continue, with heavy fighting with the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

An Israel emergency aid bill passed the American House of Congress, 226-196, with twelve Democrats voting in favor and two Republicans against their own party's legislation. There was now reportedly no chance it would pass in the Senate. The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to arrive in Tel Aviv on Friday.