LIVEBLOG: IDF discloses names of 4 more fallen soldiers from Gaza operation; death toll rises to 24
Israel also defends from threats on northern and southern borders, as well as in the West Bank; U.S. Secretary of State to reportedly ask for war 'pause'
Israel's cabinet approved the transfer of tax money to the Palestinian Authority (PA), except for funds intended to reach Gaza and pay-for-slay payments to terrorist families, as the war against the terrorist organization Hamas wages on.
On Friday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed the identities of four more fallen soldiers from the northern Gaza operation. Threats on the northern border continue, with heavy fighting with the terrorist organization Hezbollah.
An Israel emergency aid bill passed the American House of Congress, 226-196, with twelve Democrats voting in favor and two Republicans against their own party's legislation. There was now reportedly no chance it would pass in the Senate. The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to arrive in Tel Aviv on Friday.
IDF eliminates 6 terrorists during West Bank counterterrorism operation - report
The IDF eliminated six terrorists during a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank, four in Jenin and two near Hebron, according to the PA Health Ministry.
U.S. is flying drones over Gaza in search of hostages - Reuters
The U.S. military is flying drones over the Gaza Strip in an effort to locate hostages taken by the terrorist organization Hamas, two American officials told Reuters.
Captain Beni Wais, 22 years old, from Haifa, a platoon commander in the 195th Battalion.
Master Sergeant (res.) Uriah Mash, 41 years old, from Talmon, an armored fighter in the 52nd Battalion.
Master Sergeant (res.) Yehonatan Yosef Brand, 28 years old, from Jerusalem, armored fighter in the 52nd Battalion.
Sergeant Major (res.) Gil Pishitz, 39 years old, from Harish , a tank driver in the 9th Battalion.
IDF shoots down surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanon, attacks source