Blinken meets Netanyahu during 3rd visit to the region since star of war

After meeting with the Israeli prime minister, the U.S. Secretary of State is scheduled to meet with the war cabinet and President Isaac Herzog

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during the senior American official's third trip to the region since the start of the war on October 7.

"On my way to Tel Aviv for more diplomacy during an incredibly challenging time. We will continue to work with regional leaders to protect civilians and prevent the spread of conflict," Blinken said Thursday evening, before departing on the trip.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1720348811355451445 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Upon arrival, the U.S. Secretary of State posted on X that he had meetings with Netanyahu and Herzog, as well as other government leaders, to "discuss Israel’s right to defend itself and our work to get humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza."

Accompanying Blinken was the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, who's confirmation was held up by the lack of a House Speaker in the American Congress, as well as Republican efforts to hold up the process.

(Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) The American Ambassador to Israel Jacob Lew (L) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as they arrive in Tel Aviv, Israel.

It was earlier revealed by the New York Times that U.S. MQ-9 drones were operating over the skies of Gaza, since October 8, in an effort to search for hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas.