LIVEBLOG: Israel presses Gaza offensive despite U.S. call for 'pause', IDF hits targets in Lebanon

i24NEWS

People gather around an ambulance damaged in a reported Israeli strike in front of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 3, 2023
People gather around an ambulance damaged in a reported Israeli strike in front of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 3, 2023

Palestinian Red Crescent condemns Israeli strike on Gaza ambulance convoy * IDF says the ground operation continues

In a significant operation yesterday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers took control of a Hamas military stronghold in northern Gaza, signaling a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant organization. The IDF's incursion into the area allowed them to conduct thorough searches, which led to the discovery of crucial intelligence material linked to Hamas operations.

The materials uncovered at the site included a range of operational orders directly tied to Hamas, detailed operational maps, sophisticated means of communication, and extensive command and control charts. Perhaps most strikingly, personal details of Hamas commanders and individuals identified as terrorists were among the documents found.

🚨Incoming rocket alert sirens sound in Israeli communities near the border with Lebanon

🚨Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities

IDF: Rocket launches from Lebanon towards northern Israel detected

Statement from the IDF spokesperson: "A short time ago, a number of launches were identified that crossed from Lebanese territory to Israeli territory in the Dvornit and Yakinton areas. There are no casualties.

IDF forces attack the sources of the shooting in Lebanese territory."

Watch: IDF attacked two terrorist squads in Lebanese territory 

On Saturday morning, the IDF spokesperson announced, "The IDF attacked two terrorist squads that tried to fire from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory. In addition, the IDF destroyed an observation post of the terrorist organization Hezbollah."

Palestinian report: The IDF attacked the home of the head of Hamas' political bureau Ismail Haniyeh

IDF: Eilat sirens a false alarm 

Following sirens in the southernmost city of Eilat on Saturday morning, the IDF announced that, following an investigation, the alert was determined to be a "false alarm." 

🚨Incoming rocket alert sirens sound in Eilat

Report: Israel informed the U.S. that the ground operation entered a new phase

Hebrew language media reported Saturday morning that United States officials have said that they anticipate a new phase in the war between Israel and Hamas in the coming days, in which Israel will reduce the scope of its air campaign and focus on the ground operation in the Gaza.

IDF: The ground operation continues; IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists and destroyed Hamas terror infrastructure

The IDF spokesperson released a statement Saturday morning, saying, "Over the past day, there were numerous attempted attacks on IDF troops from tunnel shafts and military compounds in the northern Gaza Strip. IDF troops operated in the area and killed terrorists, located Hamas weapons, and uncovered tunnel shafts that were used for terror purposes."

"During combat with terrorists yesterday, IDF troops engaged with 15 terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip, killing several of them, and directed tank fire to destroy three Hamas observation posts," the statement continued. 

"Also overnight, in a targeted raid in the southern Gaza Strip, IDF armored and engineering corps operated to map out buildings and neutralize explosive devices. During the operation, the troops encountered a terrorist cell exiting a tunnel shaft. In response, the troops fired shells toward the terrorists and killed them."

Palestinians report at least 10 detained near Hebron

Palestinian Red Crescent condemns Israeli strike on Gaza ambulance convoy

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has condemned the targeting of a convoy of ambulances in Gaza by Israeli forces on Friday, which it says killed 15 people and wounded more than 60 others.

The PRCS said in a statement early Saturday that one of its ambulances was struck "by a missile fired by the Israeli forces", about two meters from the entrance to the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

