LIVEBLOG: Israel presses Gaza offensive despite U.S. call for 'pause', IDF hits targets in Lebanon
Palestinian Red Crescent condemns Israeli strike on Gaza ambulance convoy * IDF says the ground operation continues
In a significant operation yesterday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers took control of a Hamas military stronghold in northern Gaza, signaling a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant organization. The IDF's incursion into the area allowed them to conduct thorough searches, which led to the discovery of crucial intelligence material linked to Hamas operations.
The materials uncovered at the site included a range of operational orders directly tied to Hamas, detailed operational maps, sophisticated means of communication, and extensive command and control charts. Perhaps most strikingly, personal details of Hamas commanders and individuals identified as terrorists were among the documents found.
🚨Incoming rocket alert sirens sound in Israeli communities near the border with Lebanon
🚨Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
IDF: Rocket launches from Lebanon towards northern Israel detected
Statement from the IDF spokesperson: "A short time ago, a number of launches were identified that crossed from Lebanese territory to Israeli territory in the Dvornit and Yakinton areas. There are no casualties.
IDF forces attack the sources of the shooting in Lebanese territory."
Watch: IDF attacked two terrorist squads in Lebanese territory
On Saturday morning, the IDF spokesperson announced, "The IDF attacked two terrorist squads that tried to fire from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory. In addition, the IDF destroyed an observation post of the terrorist organization Hezbollah."
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Palestinian report: The IDF attacked the home of the head of Hamas' political bureau Ismail Haniyeh
IDF: Eilat sirens a false alarm
Following sirens in the southernmost city of Eilat on Saturday morning, the IDF announced that, following an investigation, the alert was determined to be a "false alarm."
🚨Incoming rocket alert sirens sound in Eilat
Report: Israel informed the U.S. that the ground operation entered a new phase
Hebrew language media reported Saturday morning that United States officials have said that they anticipate a new phase in the war between Israel and Hamas in the coming days, in which Israel will reduce the scope of its air campaign and focus on the ground operation in the Gaza.
IDF: The ground operation continues; IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists and destroyed Hamas terror infrastructure
The IDF spokesperson released a statement Saturday morning, saying, "Over the past day, there were numerous attempted attacks on IDF troops from tunnel shafts and military compounds in the northern Gaza Strip. IDF troops operated in the area and killed terrorists, located Hamas weapons, and uncovered tunnel shafts that were used for terror purposes."
"During combat with terrorists yesterday, IDF troops engaged with 15 terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip, killing several of them, and directed tank fire to destroy three Hamas observation posts," the statement continued.
"Also overnight, in a targeted raid in the southern Gaza Strip, IDF armored and engineering corps operated to map out buildings and neutralize explosive devices. During the operation, the troops encountered a terrorist cell exiting a tunnel shaft. In response, the troops fired shells toward the terrorists and killed them."
Palestinians report at least 10 detained near Hebron
Palestinian Red Crescent condemns Israeli strike on Gaza ambulance convoy
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has condemned the targeting of a convoy of ambulances in Gaza by Israeli forces on Friday, which it says killed 15 people and wounded more than 60 others.
The PRCS said in a statement early Saturday that one of its ambulances was struck "by a missile fired by the Israeli forces", about two meters from the entrance to the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.