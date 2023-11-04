Palestinian Red Crescent condemns Israeli strike on Gaza ambulance convoy * IDF says the ground operation continues

In a significant operation yesterday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers took control of a Hamas military stronghold in northern Gaza, signaling a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant organization. The IDF's incursion into the area allowed them to conduct thorough searches, which led to the discovery of crucial intelligence material linked to Hamas operations.

The materials uncovered at the site included a range of operational orders directly tied to Hamas, detailed operational maps, sophisticated means of communication, and extensive command and control charts. Perhaps most strikingly, personal details of Hamas commanders and individuals identified as terrorists were among the documents found.