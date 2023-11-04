Israeli authorities particularly urge their nationals to avoid any manifestation of their Jewish and Israeli identity abroad

Authorities warn of alarming rise in antisemitism since October 7, and the incitement of hatred against the Jewish state

Israel's National Security Council, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, has issued a stark warning to its citizens, advising them to reconsider any plans to travel abroad due to an alarming rise of antisemitism since the start of the war against Hamas, launched after its attacks of October 7.

Israeli authorities particularly urge their nationals to avoid any manifestation of their Jewish and Israeli identity abroad, to assess the importance of their travel before leaving the country, and to take additional precautions during their stay outside the country.

Israeli embassies, airports that receive flights from Israel, as well as Jewish communities and religious institutions abroad "constitute a primary target for anti-Semitic protests and attempted attacks," the statement said.

Those traveling to countries without travel warnings should be vigilant about protests and “displays of violence against Israel,” according to the statement. Israelis are also advised to refrain from discussing "their service in the Israeli security services, including the army," with strangers.

Travel warnings were raised for countries including Egypt, Jordan and Turkey, and citizens in hotspot areas like Russia's North Caucasus were urged to leave as quickly as possible.

The warning comes after an antisemitic riot at an airport in the predominantly Muslim region of Dagestan last week.