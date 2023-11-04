Israel says it struck Gaza ambulances transporting Hamas terrorists

Palestinian medics have reported that the Israeli strike on a Gaza ambulance convoy has resulted in the death of 15 individuals

Israel says it has carried out air strikes on a Gaza ambulance convoy that Hamas was exploiting for the transportation of terrorists.

Palestinian medics have reported that the Israeli strike on a Gaza ambulance convoy has resulted in the death of 15 individuals.

The strike took place near the entrance to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, as reported by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS). The PRCS stated that one of its ambulances was hit by an Israeli-fired missile.

Figures released by the Hamas-run health ministry echo this report, revealing that the attack resulted in 15 fatalities and 60 injuries.

Israel's military has defended the air strike, stating that it targeted an ambulance "used by a Hamas terrorist cell in close proximity to their position in the battle zone," and as a result, a number of Hamas operatives were killed.

Furthermore, another ambulance, belonging to the health ministry, was allegedly "directly targeted" by an Israeli missile, situated approximately half a miile from the hospital, causing injuries and significant damage, according to the PRCS.

Hamas, however, has refuted Israel's claims, asserting that its terrorists were not present inside the ambulances.

MOMEN AL-HALABI / AFP People gather around an ambulance damaged in a reported Israeli strike in front of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 3, 2023

The terrorist group argued that the vehicles were struck by Israeli forces while engaged in transporting wounded individuals from Gaza City to the Rafah crossing leading to Egypt.

The presence of Hamas terrorists in civilian ambulances is not a new tactic by the terrorist group.

A senior White House official said on Saturday in a press briefing that the evacuation of the wounded and foreign citizens from Gaza was delayed because Hamas had tried to take some of its wounded fighters through the Rafah crossing to Egypt for treatment, Hebrew media sourced the official as saying.

"A third of the people who were on the list that Hamas submitted turned out to be Hamas fighters," said the official.