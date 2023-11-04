English
IDF announces 3-hour Gaza highway passage for Palestinian evacuees

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an unprecedented evacuation warning to a population of over 1 million people in northern Gaza and Gaza City to seek refuge in the south.
The designated time for passage on Salah a-Din Road is between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM

The Israeli military has announced that Palestinians will be allowed to travel on the main Gaza Strip highway, Salah al-Din Road, for a period of three hours on Saturday.

This initiative is part of the Israeli military's three-week-long campaign aimed at encouraging residents to evacuate southward, away from the areas that are currently the focal points of the conflict.

The designated time for passage on Salah a-Din Road is between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM (1100 GMT and 1400). 

In a social media post written in Arabic, the military emphasizes the importance of heeding their instructions to head south, emphasizing that it is for the safety and well-being of both the residents and their loved ones.

This is a developing story

