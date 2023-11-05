LIVEBLOG: IDF hits 2,500+ Hamas targets in ground operation, evacuation road to reopen
The IDF spokesperson accused Hamas of preventing civilians from leaving the northern part of the Strip
The Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that Israel will reopen an evacuation corridor for Gazan civilians on Sunday. The military said it will allow southward movement via the Salah-al-Din Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Adraee called for civilians "to take advantage of the next time to move south beyond Wadi Gaza" and to follow the IDF instructions.
The statement comes after Hamas on Saturday fired mortars and anti-tank shells at IDF troops that attempted to reopen the evacuation route on Saturday. "Hamas wants to keep the human shields for its fighters and leaders," said Adraee.
Between 800,000 and one million people have fled northern Gaza so far. However, some civilians refuse to evacuate, citing the IDF activity in the south.
Israel announces death of Sergeant Yehonatan Maimon, 32nd IDF solider to be killed in action in the Gaza Strip
Gal Gadot plans Hollywood screening of IDF footage depicting Hamas atrocities
The screening is scheduled to take place in front of a curated audience, featuring Hollywood celebrities and prominent figures
Israeli security services arrest 36 wanted persons in the West Bank
Rocket alert sounds in Israeli towns near the border with Lebanon
IDF drone strikes a terrorist cell in Lebanon in response to an attempted attack toward the Rosh HaNikra area, northern Israel
Japan said to provide $65 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians
Suspected hostage situation at the Hamburg airport as an armed man drives onto tarmac
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Israeli PM Netanyahu suspends minister who suggested Israel should use nuclear weapon on Hamas in Gaza
Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said that his comment was "metaphorical", adding that there is a need for "forceful and disproportional response to terror"
Hungary's President Katalin Novak arrived in Israel for a solidarity visit
PM Netanyahu, other Israeli officials condemn Heritage Minister's remark about dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip
“Amichai Eliyahu’s [Heritage Minister] words are detached from reality,” stated Netanyahu. “Israel and the IDF are acting in accordance with the highest standards of international law in order to prevent harm to uninvolved people, and we will continue to do that all the way to victory.”
The opposition leader Yair Lapid demanded that Eliyahu gets fired today stating that his assertion was “a horrifying and insane remark by an irresponsible minister.” Lapid called it an offense towards hostages' families, still kept in Gaza.
Rocket alert siren sounds in Israel-Lebanon border community
Blinken itinerary in the Middle East
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday in Ramallah. Following the visit, he will fly to Baghdad where he will meet with the Iraqi Prime Minister. The agenda is expected to focus on recent attacks by Iraqi militias on U.S. forces stationed in Iraq and Syria.
'Death to Israel' graffiti appeared in Washington D.C. amid the Saturday night pro-Palestine demonstration
Canada's PM Trudeau speaks with Israel's PM Netanyahu, discusses hostages release
IDF reports attacking over 2,500 Hamas targets in Gaza since the start of ground operation
Former British PM Boris Johnson and former Australian PM Scott Morrison arrived in Israel for a solidarity visit
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Pentagon to forbid U.S. senior military officials to travel to Israel starting from Tuesday - report
Members of Congress are said to be discouraged from making trips to Israel, according to the memo, confirmed to The Hill by a Defense Department official. The restrictions will not apply to President Biden, members of his Cabinet, Joint Chiefs of Staff C.Q. Brown, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher Grady or the service secretaries or chiefs.
Hamas claims denoting bombs against the IDF in Jenin, West Bank
