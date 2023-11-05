The IDF spokesperson accused Hamas of preventing civilians from leaving the northern part of the Strip

The Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that Israel will reopen an evacuation corridor for Gazan civilians on Sunday. The military said it will allow southward movement via the Salah-al-Din Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Adraee called for civilians "to take advantage of the next time to move south beyond Wadi Gaza" and to follow the IDF instructions.

The statement comes after Hamas on Saturday fired mortars and anti-tank shells at IDF troops that attempted to reopen the evacuation route on Saturday. "Hamas wants to keep the human shields for its fighters and leaders," said Adraee.

Between 800,000 and one million people have fled northern Gaza so far. However, some civilians refuse to evacuate, citing the IDF activity in the south.

