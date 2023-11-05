Israeli Defense Ministry releases report on activities in Gaza border communities

The summary sheds light on the efforts to clear these areas of unexploded ordnance, fortify security measures, and assist local residents

Israel's Ministry of Defense has released a comprehensive summary of its first month of operations in communities near the Gaza border.

The summary sheds light on the efforts to clear these areas of unexploded ordnance, fortify security measures, and assist local residents affected by the ongoing conflict.

The Ministry of Defense's "New Horizon" Special Operations Command, led by Major General Roni Numa, has been operating in coordination with various divisions of the Ministry, including the Engineering and Construction Division, the Trust Division (Operations, Logistics, and Assets), the Mine Clearance Authority, the Settlement Unit, Rahal, and other related bodies.

Key highlights from the Ministry's one-month report include:

Ammunition Clearance

The Ministry, in collaboration with the Mine and Fallen Clearing Authority, successfully cleared seven communities of hazardous ammunition. These areas have been awarded safety clearance for their residents.

Financial Allocation

The Israeli government allocated over 5 million dollars to fund the initial rehabilitation and security enhancement of these settlements.

These funds will be used to bolster security infrastructure, such as fences, gates, cameras, and utilities (water and electricity).

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 The burned out remains of a family home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza in southern Israel.

Secure Escorts

Approximately 200 secure escorts were conducted to assist residents of the affected communities in retrieving their personal belongings. This effort ensures the safety of those returning to their homes.

"Ofek New Horizon" Battalion

The Ministry of Defense established the "Ofek New Horizon" battalion to focus on the initial rehabilitation and support of Gaza border communities during the ongoing conflict.

Landmine and Fallen Clearing

The Landmine and Fallen Clearing Authority (RLPAM) has been actively working in locations like Kibbutz Be'eri to clear remnants of ammunition and fallout. This work allows residents and professionals to safely access these areas.

Community Rehabilitation

The Palestinian Authority has played a role in the rehabilitation of seven communities alongside the Ministry of Defense.

Additional activities carried out in the localities near Gaza during the past month:

Building Repair

313 buildings damaged during the October 7 attack were secured and repaired. This effort ensures the safety of residents and addresses structural concerns.

Infrastructure Investment

An initial allocation of over 5 million dollars was disbursed from the Ministry of Defense's budget. These funds were utilized for essential security components and initial infrastructure repairs.

This includes reinforcing fences, installing cameras, repairing gates, and restoring utilities such as electricity, water, and gas to the affected localities.

Vehicle Replacement

Security vehicles were provided as replacements for riot police.

Additionally, dozens of rental vehicles were made available to residents whose vehicles were damaged during the conflict.

Safe Escorts

About 200 secure escorts were conducted to assist residents in returning to their homes, ensuring they can retrieve their personal belongings in safety.