The Israeli army has confirmed the death of Sergeant Yehonatan Maimon, a 20-year-old fighter from the Nahal reconnaissance battalion hailing from Ofakim.

His untimely demise occurred on Saturday during combat in the northern region of the Gaza Strip.

Sergeant Maimon's passing marks the 32nd soldier lost since the commencement of the ground operation.

IDF IDF troops in Gaza strip

In addition to the loss of Sergeant Maimon, the conflict in the Gaza Strip also resulted in serious injuries to another fighter from the Nahal reconnaissance battalion, as well as an armored reserve officer.

Their families have been promptly notified of their condition.