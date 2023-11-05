English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

IDF announces death of Yehonatan Maimon, 32nd soldier killed in Gaza

i24NEWS

1 min read
IDF soldiers atop a tank, during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip area.
IDF SpokespersonIDF soldiers atop a tank, during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip area.

His untimely demise occurred on Saturday during combat in the northern region of the Gaza Strip

The Israeli army has confirmed the death of Sergeant Yehonatan Maimon, a 20-year-old fighter from the Nahal reconnaissance battalion hailing from Ofakim. 

His untimely demise occurred on Saturday during combat in the northern region of the Gaza Strip. 

Video poster

Sergeant Maimon's passing marks the 32nd soldier lost since the commencement of the ground operation.

IDF
IDFIDF troops in Gaza strip

In addition to the loss of Sergeant Maimon, the conflict in the Gaza Strip also resulted in serious injuries to another fighter from the Nahal reconnaissance battalion, as well as an armored reserve officer. 

Their families have been promptly notified of their condition.

This article received 0 comments