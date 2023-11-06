LIVEBLOG: 2 police officers wounded in terror attack in East Jerusalem; IDF hits 450 air targets in Gaza
The UN stated 88 staff members from the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA killed since October 7
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced staff sergeant Shahar Cohen Mivtach dead. He is the 34th IDF soldier killed in the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.
Jordanian Air Forces overnight air-dropped 'urgent aid' to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. On his X (formerly Twitter) account King Abdullah II of Jordan posted: "Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. "
The UN deported 88 members of staff from the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA killed since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. This is the highest death toll of "the United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict,” according to a joint statement from the major UN agencies.
The statement also called for an immediate ceasefire.
Two border police officers confirmed wounded in Jerusalem terror attack, one in critical condition
Initial report of two Israelis wounded, one in serious condition, in a knife attack in East Jerusalem; police neutralized the terrorist
U.S. President Biden warns Iran and Hezbollah against attacking Israel, cites a possibility of military intervention - NYT
IDF takes over a Hamas outpost, attacks 450 aerial targets over the last 24 hours
Israeli security forces arrest 23 in suspicion of terrorism support in Shuafat, East Jerusalem
Rocket alert siren sounds near the Gaza border
