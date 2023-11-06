The UN stated 88 staff members from the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA killed since October 7

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced staff sergeant Shahar Cohen Mivtach dead. He is the 34th IDF soldier killed in the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

Jordanian Air Forces overnight air-dropped 'urgent aid' to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. On his X (formerly Twitter) account King Abdullah II of Jordan posted: "Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. "

The UN deported 88 members of staff from the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA killed since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. This is the highest death toll of "the United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict,” according to a joint statement from the major UN agencies.

The statement also called for an immediate ceasefire.

