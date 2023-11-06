Jordan says air forces dropped 'urgent medical aid' to Gaza

Jordanian King Abdullah II stated that Jordan 'will always be there for our Palestinian brethren'

Jordan's air force personnel air-dropped urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza early on Monday. "A royal air force plane dropped urgent medical aid using parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza whose supplies were about to run out due to the delay of delivering aid through Rafah crossing", Jordan's state news agency said citing a military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, King Abdullah II posted: "Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1721301905731633533 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He added that Jordan "will always be there for our Palestinian brethren."

Earlier on Saturday, Joran's Amman hosted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for negotiations on the ceasefire in Gaza and Hamas' hostages release.

Jordan announced last week recalled its ambassador to Israel and told the Israeli ambassador to stay away in protest at the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, saying the attacks had killed innocents and caused a humanitarian catastrophe.