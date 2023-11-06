IDF announces death of Staff Sergeant Shahar Cohen Mivtach in Gaza

Mivtach is the 34th IDF soldier killed in the ground operation in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Monday morning the death of Staff Sergeant Shahar Cohen Mivtach, 22, during fighting in northern Gaza. He is the 34th IDF soldier killed in the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

Mivtach was from Karmiel in northern Israel. He was part of the 9th Armored Battalion of the 401st Brigade.

A fighter from Brigade 202 of the Paratroopers Brigade was also stated seriously wounded on Sunday during fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF announced the death of Reserve Sergeant Major Naaran Eshchar, 33, a tank commander in the 71st Battalion of the 188th Brigade. On the same day Sergeant Yehonatan Maimon, 20, from Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion, was reported killed combat on Saturday in northern Gaza.