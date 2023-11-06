IDF takes over Hamas base, hits 450 air targets in 24 hours

Israeli security services reported elimination of a Hamas commander

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday reported taking control over a Hamas base in Gaza. Additionally, the IDF attacked 450 aerial targets and killed the terrorist group's commander over the last 24 hours.

According to the IDF spokesperson's statement, the Hamas base seized by the military "had observation posts, training complexes for terrorist operatives, as well as terrorist tunnels."

Among the aerial targets hit by the Air Forces were "military compounds, observation posts, anti-tank posts, and more." The naval forces hit Hamas' "headquarters, anti-tank missile launching positions and other observation posts."

The Hamas commander killed by the IDF was Jamal Musa, :responsible for special security in the terrorist organization Hamas. In 1993 Jamal Musa carried out a shooting attack against IDF forces who were patrolling the territory of the Gaza Strip."