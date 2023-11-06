The incident occurred near Herod's Gate in the Old City, police neutralized the terrorist

Two border police officers were wounded in a stabbing attack in East Jerusalem on Monday morning. One of the officers, 20, is reported in serious condition.

The police reported immediately neutralizing the terrorist, 16. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Jerusalem's Herod's Gate in the Old City.

The two wounded received first aid at the scene of the attack. They were later transferred to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw a young woman in her twenties unconscious and a man in his twenties standing. We provided first aid on the spot before evacuating them to the nearby Mount Scopus hospital. The condition of the young woman is critical and that of the young man's slight," said Nadav Taieb, an MDA rescuer.