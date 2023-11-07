Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces Israel's 'security responsibility' for Gaza after the war ends

Paul Kessler, a Jewish man, 69, on Monday died after being beaten up by pro-Palestinian protesters the day before. The clash occurred during the two competing rallies near Thousand Oaks boulevard in Los Angeles, California, according to the sheriff's office.

Kessler is said to have been involved in altercations with pro-Palestinian protesters when he fell and hit his head on the ground, said the officials. Jewish groups across the United States have condemned the violent incident.

