IDF to coordinate building of UAE's field hospital in Gaza

UAE President earlier announced establishment of a fully-equipped field hospital in the Strip

President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed's decision to establish a field hospital in Gaza is reportedly fully coordinated with Israel. Earlier on Monday the UAE leader ordered to build a fully-equipped medical facility in the Strip.

The hospital will be one of the first steps within the UAE's announced humanitarian operation 'Gallant Knight 3.' Its stated mission is to support the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE on Friday warned against the regional spillover of the Israel-Hamas war. "As we continue working to stop this war, we cannot ignore the wider context and the necessity to turn down the regional temperature that is approaching a boiling point," said Noura Al Kaabi, a Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry.

"The risk of regional spillover and further escalation is real, as well as the risk that extremist groups will take advantage of the situation to advance ideologies that will keep us locked in cycles of violence."

The statement comes as Tehran and its proxies have outspokenly threatened to escalate the situation. The UAE remains one of the regional powers considering Iran a source of security risks.