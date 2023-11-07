Roger Waters says Israelis 'making up stories' about October 7

The singer and BDS activist says 'the thing was blown out of proportion by Israeli lies'

English singer-songwriter Roger Waters, notorious for his anti-Israel vitriol, said that Israel's account of the October 7 massacre was "fishy" and that Israel "made up stories" about atrocities visited on young children.

Speaking on the "System Update" podcast, the Pink Floyd founder told host Glenn Greenwald that his first reaction to the early news of the massacre was "let's wait and see what happens," followed by "how the hell did the Israelis not know it was going to happen, and I'm still a little bit down that rabbit hole."

Asking about how the Israeli security apparatus could have suffered such a dramatic intelligence failure, Waters asked: "didn't the Israeli army in those 10 or 11 camps hear the bang when [Hamas] blew up whatever they had to blow up to get across the border? There is something very fishy about that," he said, apparently referring to the IDF operations rooms located close to the border fence. Those were staffed by female observation soldiers, most of whom were murdered shortly after the incursion.

Asked if Hamas's actions could be justified, Waters began his response with the words "A) we don't know what they did do," before proceeding to say that "resistance to occupation" is not merely justified but the Palestinians are "absolutely legally and morally bound to resist the occupation."

The Gaza Strip is not occupied by Israel, after the disengagement in 2005 which saw Israel raze all Jewish settlements in the enclave and withdraw its military. It has maintained strict control of Gazan airspace and border customs, in an attempt to curtail the transfer of weapons and other materials to Hamas terrorists, the territory's rulers.

"If war crimes were committed, I condemn them," Waters told Greenwald, before casting further doubt on whether those took place. "There may have been individual things," he said, referring to a report in Grayzone, which denied much of the evidence Israel has produced from the scenes of the massacre. Grayzone is a widely discredited site known for airing propaganda for the Russian and Syrian regimes, including the denial of Damascus's chemical weapons attacks on civilian population.

"The thing was thrown all out of proportion by Israelis making up stories about beheading babies," he said.

The Israeli military has confirmed that beheading was one of the numerous grisly ways in which Hamas terrorists murdered young Israeli children.