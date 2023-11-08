LIVEBLOG: Netanyahu says no ceasefire without hostage release; 37 IDF soldiers killed during ground operation in Gaza
Biden asked Netanyahu for a pause in Gaza fighting to allow for hostages to be released
U.S President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that he asked Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a pause in Gaza fighting over the phone call that occurred on Monday. "I didn't get a chance to talk to him today. I did ask him for a pause in the past — yesterday. Still waiting to hear," the President told to a reporter traveling with him in Washington D.C.
A following report by Axios claimed that Biden requested a three-day pause to allow hostages release, according to two U.S. and Israeli officials. "According to a proposal that is being discussed between the U.S., Israel and Qatar, Hamas would release 10-15 hostages and use the three-day pause to verify the identities of all the hostages and deliver a list of names of the people it is holding, the U.S. official said."
To catch up on the full events of the war from Tuesday, CLICK HERE.
Shin Bet investigation reveals how Hamas leaders hide in hospitals and use ambulances to transport weapons
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
PM Netanyahu: There will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages
Prime Minister Netanyahu visited IDF Central Command, where he met with the heads of the National Security Council and Internal Security Agency (Shin Bet), as well as the heads of West Bank regional councils.
Addressing the reports of a potential ceasefire in the works, Netanyahu stated clearly, "There will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages."
The meeting was held to address ongoing security and intelligence efforts to apprehend wanted-terror suspects, including Hamas affiliates, in the West Bank, as concerns remain of incitement to violence in the area.
🚨Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Alert sirens sound across Israel's northern border over possible hostile aircraft intrusion
IDF Spokesperson: No aircraft was detected that crossed into the territory of the State of Israel
IDF: 1 soldier dead, 4 others wounded in northern Gaza
Staff Sergeant Noam Yosef Abou, 20, becomes 37th Israeli soldier killed in ground operation
Israel says over 50,000 Gazans passed through the humanitarian corridor on the Salah al-Din route today and evacuated to the south of the Gaza Strip
Watch: Who governs Gaza after the war?
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Report: Biden has urged Netanyahu to agree to a 3-day pause in the fighting to allow some of the hostages' release
Hamas accuses UN agency of being complicit in 'forced displacement' of Gazans
"UNRWA and its officials bear responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe, in particular the residents of the Gaza (City) area and north of it" who are following Israeli military orders to evacuate south, said Salama Maruf, head of the media bureau of Hamas
IDF says it has destroyed 130 Hamas tunnels since beginning of ground operation in Gaza
Statement from the army: "The activity of the engineering warriors within the combat teams fighting in Gaza includes destroying the enemy's weapons, locating, exposing and detonating tunnel shafts. With the expansion of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the fighters are thwarting the terrorist infrastructure of Hamas.
As part of the ground forces' activity in the Gaza Strip, an effort is underway to uncover and destroy the tunnels of the terrorist organization Hamas, and since the beginning of the fighting, 130 tunnels have been destroyed."
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
'I was looking at his face, he was terrified'
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen: War on Hamas is 'war of the free world'
Israel's war to wipe out Hamas in Gaza is "the war of the free world" Cohen told EU lawmakers in Brussels on Wednesday.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Two IDF soldiers moderately and lightly wounded after anti-tank missile fired from southern Lebanon
Statement from the IDF spokesperson: "IDF forces recently attacked a number of positions for launching anti-tank missiles of the terrorist organization Hezbollah.
In addition, terrorists launched an anti-tank missile at an IDF force in the Dobb area, the IDF attacked with artillery fire the sources of the fire.
Two IDF soldiers were slightly and moderately injured and were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, their families were informed.
Also, two launches were detected earlier today towards Shtula area and Yiftah area. The IDF attacked the sources of the fire with tanks and artillery fire. There were no casualties."
Qatar mediating negotiations between Israel and Hamas for potential release of 10-15 hostages in return for one to two-day Gaza ceasefire, according to a source that briefed AFP on talks
Rocket alert sounds in Israeli towns near Gaza
Rocket alert sounds near Gaza border
'We know that today, the crowd opinion matters, your voices matter, all your audience voices matter..this is what moves things'
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israeli officials will not participate at Thursday's "humanitarian conference" for Gaza in Paris, organized by French President Emmanuel Macron
Despite the snub, Israel has "an interest in the humanitarian situation improving in Gaza", an official in Macron's office told reporters on Wednesday.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities