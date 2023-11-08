English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live
  • i24news
  • Israel at War
  • LIVEBLOG: Netanyahu says no ceasefire without hostage release; 37 IDF soldiers killed during ground operation in Gaza

LIVEBLOG: Netanyahu says no ceasefire without hostage release; 37 IDF soldiers killed during ground operation in Gaza

i24NEWS

2 min read
A young woman lights a candle at Dizengoff fountain after a vigil for the hostages being held in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel.
JACK GUEZ / AFPA young woman lights a candle at Dizengoff fountain after a vigil for the hostages being held in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Biden asked Netanyahu for a pause in Gaza fighting to allow for hostages to be released

U.S President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that he asked Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a pause in Gaza fighting over the phone call that occurred on Monday. "I didn't get a chance to talk to him today. I did ask him for a pause in the past — yesterday. Still waiting to hear," the President told to a reporter traveling with him in Washington D.C.

A following report by Axios claimed that Biden requested a three-day pause to allow hostages release, according to two U.S. and Israeli officials. "According to a proposal that is being discussed between the U.S., Israel and Qatar, Hamas would release 10-15 hostages and use the three-day pause to verify the identities of all the hostages and deliver a list of names of the people it is holding, the U.S. official said."

Video poster

To catch up on the full events of the war from Tuesday, CLICK HERE.

Shin Bet investigation reveals how Hamas leaders hide in hospitals and use ambulances to transport weapons 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1722329608970817962

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Read more here>>

PM Netanyahu: There will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages

Prime Minister Netanyahu visited IDF Central Command, where he met with the heads of the National Security Council and Internal Security Agency (Shin Bet), as well as the heads of West Bank regional councils.

Addressing the reports of a potential ceasefire in the works, Netanyahu stated clearly, "There will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages."

The meeting was held to address ongoing security and intelligence efforts to apprehend wanted-terror suspects, including Hamas affiliates, in the West Bank, as concerns remain of incitement to violence in the area. 

🚨Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities

Alert sirens sound across Israel's northern border over possible hostile aircraft intrusion

IDF Spokesperson: No aircraft was detected that crossed into the territory of the State of Israel

IDF: 1 soldier dead, 4 others wounded in northern Gaza 

Staff Sergeant Noam Yosef Abou, 20, becomes 37th Israeli soldier killed in ground operation

Israel says over 50,000 Gazans passed through the humanitarian corridor on the Salah al-Din route today and evacuated to the south of the Gaza Strip

Watch: Who governs Gaza after the war? 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1722278056310567107

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Report: Biden has urged Netanyahu to agree to a 3-day pause in the fighting to allow some of the hostages' release

Hamas accuses UN agency of being complicit in 'forced displacement' of Gazans

"UNRWA and its officials bear responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe, in particular the residents of the Gaza (City) area and north of it" who are following Israeli military orders to evacuate south, said Salama Maruf, head of the media bureau of Hamas

IDF says it has destroyed 130 Hamas tunnels since beginning of ground operation in Gaza

Statement from the army: "The activity of the engineering warriors within the combat teams fighting in Gaza includes destroying the enemy's weapons, locating, exposing and detonating tunnel shafts. With the expansion of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the fighters are thwarting the terrorist infrastructure of Hamas.

As part of the ground forces' activity in the Gaza Strip, an effort is underway to uncover and destroy the tunnels of the terrorist organization Hamas, and since the beginning of the fighting, 130 tunnels have been destroyed."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1722257537221984495

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

'I was looking at his face, he was terrified' 

Video poster

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen: War on Hamas is 'war of the free world'

Israel's war to wipe out Hamas in Gaza is "the war of the free world" Cohen told EU lawmakers in Brussels on Wednesday.

Yossi Aloni/Flash90
Yossi Aloni/Flash90Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, Israel.

Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities

Two IDF soldiers moderately and lightly wounded after anti-tank missile fired from southern Lebanon

Statement from the IDF spokesperson: "IDF forces recently attacked a number of positions for launching anti-tank missiles of the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

 In addition, terrorists launched an anti-tank missile at an IDF force in the Dobb area, the IDF attacked with artillery fire the sources of the fire.

Two IDF soldiers were slightly and moderately injured and were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, their families were informed.

Also, two launches were detected earlier today towards Shtula area and Yiftah area. The IDF attacked the sources of the fire with tanks and artillery fire. There were no casualties."

Qatar mediating negotiations between Israel and Hamas for potential release of 10-15 hostages in return for one to two-day Gaza ceasefire, according to a source that briefed AFP on talks

Rocket alert sounds in Israeli towns near Gaza

Rocket alert sounds near Gaza border

'We know that today, the crowd opinion matters, your voices matter, all your audience voices matter..this is what moves things' 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1722230361395179729

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Israeli officials will not participate at Thursday's "humanitarian conference" for Gaza in Paris, organized by French President Emmanuel Macron

Despite the snub, Israel has "an interest in the humanitarian situation improving in Gaza", an official in Macron's office told reporters on Wednesday.

Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities

This article received 0 comments