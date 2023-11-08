Biden asked Netanyahu for a pause in Gaza fighting to allow for hostages to be released

U.S President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that he asked Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a pause in Gaza fighting over the phone call that occurred on Monday. "I didn't get a chance to talk to him today. I did ask him for a pause in the past — yesterday. Still waiting to hear," the President told to a reporter traveling with him in Washington D.C.

A following report by Axios claimed that Biden requested a three-day pause to allow hostages release, according to two U.S. and Israeli officials. "According to a proposal that is being discussed between the U.S., Israel and Qatar, Hamas would release 10-15 hostages and use the three-day pause to verify the identities of all the hostages and deliver a list of names of the people it is holding, the U.S. official said."

