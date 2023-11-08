Israel must not "reoccupy" Gaza after the war, says U.S. diplomatic chief

"Netanyahu said nothing about occupying Gaza after the war," says Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated America's stance against the reoccupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel and emphasized the need for "lasting peace and security" in the region.

Blinken made these comments during a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The statement comes in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's declaration that Israel would assume "overall responsibility for security" in Gaza for an unspecified duration, following ongoing conflicts with Hamas.

The United States, a key ally of Israel, had already expressed its opposition to a possible reoccupation of the territory on Tuesday.

Foreign Ministers of the G7 countries meeting in Tokyo, November 8, 2023

"To achieve lasting peace and security, it is essential to prevent forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, ensure it is not used as a platform for terrorism, and avoid any reoccupation," Blinken emphasized. He also stressed the importance of not imposing blockades or sieges on Gaza in the future and avoiding any reduction of its territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that he did not discuss the occupation of Gaza after the conflict. Ron Dermer, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, stated that Israel cannot repeat the past, referring to the withdrawal from Gaza 17 years ago, which led to the rise of Hamas. While the specific arrangements for security responsibility remain open, Dermer emphasized that it would not constitute an occupation.

Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

In response, Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanou dismissed the U.S. stance, stating that any future plans for Gaza without Hamas are a "fantasy" and emphasized the unity of their people with the resistance.