Joad Abu 'Asa has not heard from his brother Osama since the October 7th attack on the music festival in southern Israel by Hamas terrorists.

He and his family are offering a $1 million reward for any information that could lead them to the terrorists responsible for his brother's murder.

Joad explained that his brother, who was working the night shift at the festival, found himself amidst a sudden barrage of rockets. In a brave act of heroism, he guided people to a nearby bomb shelter, even engaging in negotiation with the Hamas terrorists who had them in their grasp.

"He spoke to them in Arabic," Joad recalls, "and pleaded with them not to harm the women and children, emphasizing that they were civilians, unarmed, and posed no threat. He also urged everyone not to speak Hebrew."

Despite his efforts to protect those with him, the terrorists subjected Osama to mistreatment, as can be seen from video footage Joad found online. They forcibly took his personal belongings, leaving him in a vulnerable and degrading situation.

Joad shares, "I have the entire video, which reveals that there were more than six assailants present, with additional pickup trucks in the background. I also possess footage from another camera angle, though I am hesitant to release it. The pain of watching this video is akin to reliving our loss all over again."

Given the grave circumstances, Joad and his family have made a public announcement, promising a substantial one-million-dollar reward to anyone who can provide information about Osama's killers. However, there remains a significant challenge in reaching the perpetrators if they are located in Gaza.

Joad responds, "We do not have any family connections in Gaza. Our entire family resides here. But this is a matter of vengeance – these individuals tormented my brother, and it cannot be taken lightly. In a united effort, our Bedouin, Druze, and Jewish friends have offered their support, recognizing the need to address this as a blood feud."