Accompanying IDF troops into Gaza, we can see that this is a warzone in it's fullest meaning

Over a month has passed since the world witnessed the invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists, resulting in the tragic deaths and abductions of civilians in what is now considered as one of the most well-documented massacres in history.

Since the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) launched a retaliatory ground operation into the Gaza Strip however, little to no media has been able to provide a firsthand account of the conflict.

Instead, audiences around the world have had to rely solely on reports from the IDF's Spokespersons Unit and information published by Hamas-controlled media. The IDF announced the expansion of its ground operation into the Gaza Strip on October 30th, providing glimpses into the urban warfare that was unfolding in Gaza, along the coastline, and during nighttime operations.

Today, i24NEWS had to opportunity to accompany IDF troops into the active war zone of the Gaza Strip, reporting and recording events as they unfolded.

We were the first journalists to witness the humanitarian corridor in action, through which thousands of Palestinian citizens are evacuating to the southern part of the Gaza Strip. As they passed, some could be seen waving white flags.

Soldiers called to the Palestinians passing through the humanitarian corridor, in hopes that their may be some Israeli or international hostages mixed within who would come running to search of safety. We all held our breath, hoping lost hostages would show their faces, but to no avail.

Some Palestinians even waived a white flag toward IDF soldiers, pleading for them to save them from Hamas terrorists who threatened them for escaping the war zone.

The sound of gunshots was constant; tank fire and sniper fire rattled the air. We traversed the heart of the Shejaiya neighborhood in an armored personnel carrier (APC), and suddenly, a confrontation erupted, with gunfire coming from all directions. We quickly took cover on our knees, and more soldiers arrived who instructed us to evacuate immediately due to an ongoing combined military operation.

