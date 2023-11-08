"Prominent Hamas political and military figures often seek refuge in hospitals, with Shifa Hospital being a favored choice. This strategy is employed to avoid Israeli airstrikes"

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) have revealed a pattern of Hamas exploiting civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes, shedding light on the group's unscrupulous tactics in the Gaza Strip.

Ambulances, hospitals, clinics, mosques, and schools have all become tools in the hands of Hamas, further endangering the lives of innocent civilians and complicating the situation in the region.

Hamas has shown a blatant disregard for humanitarian law norms by using ambulances to transport not only the wounded but also weapons and terrorist operatives.

One particularly alarming piece of evidence is a recorded conversation between a Gazan resident and a Hamas terrorist. In the conversation, the terrorist boasts, "I can leave with any ambulance I want."

Testimonies from investigations conducted by the ISA into Hamas's elite "Nukhba" terrorists, who were involved in the October 7th massacre in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip, further confirm the group's use of civilian facilities. These are direct quotes from interviews with Hamas terrorists:

-"Al-Qassam has their own ambulances, some of which are located on the military base. The appearance of these ambulances is deliberately made to resemble civilian ambulances to avoid suspicion and potential Israeli airstrikes."

-"Ambulances play a critical role during combat, not only evacuating fighters but also transporting supplies, food, cargo, and weapons. They are deemed the safest way to transport these items."

-"Prominent Hamas political and military figures often seek refuge in hospitals, with Shifa Hospital being a favored choice. This strategy is employed to avoid Israeli airstrikes."

-"Hamas is known to store weapons and ammunition under schools, putting the lives of schoolchildren at risk."

-"Many locations in the Gaza Strip are rigged with explosives, with the cables leading to these devices often concealed in civilian mosques and clinics."