Mossad and Brazilian security foil attempted Iranian attack on Jews and Israelis in Brazil

In a significant international counterterrorism operation, security agencies in Brazil, in collaboration with the Mossad and global security partners, have successfully thwarted a planned attack orchestrated by the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

This plot has been found to have been directed and funded by the Iranian regime, highlighting the extensive network of this terrorist group operating worldwide.

The Mossad released a statement extending its deep appreciation to the Brazilian security forces for apprehending a terrorist cell acting on behalf of Hezbollah. This cell was planning to carry out attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets within Brazil.

At a time when the world's attention is focused on the conflict in Gaza against Hamas, it is evident that Hezbollah and the Iranian regime persist in their global activities aimed at targeting Israeli, Jewish, and Western interests.