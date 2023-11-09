LIVEBLOG: IDF Patriot system intercepts target in the Arava area, southern Israel
Eilat residence run to bomb shelters as rocket siren sounds. IDF Spokesperson says arrow missile was able to eliminate the threat
An elite unit of the Israel Defense Forces early on Thursday took control of a Hamas “military stronghold” in the northern part of the Gaza Strip and killed the terrorists manning it.
The IDF said the forces, led by the Nahal Brigade, seized the compound in western Jabaliya. They eliminated terrorists, captured weapons and uncovered tunnel shafts located near a kindergarten.
The IDF eliminated a target near Eilat with "Arrow 3" missile
Israeli Air Defense Array soldiers successfully launched an 'Arrow 3' interceptor operationally for the first time this evening. The interceptor effectively intercepted a target launched towards Israel in the Red Sea region
IDF "Yahalom" system intercepts target in the Arava area, southern Israel
A short while ago, the IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a suspicious target in the Arava area, in southern Israel using the "Yahalom" (Patriot) system. The target did not cross into Israeli territory
🚨Incoming rocket alert sirens sound in Eilat
Further to the initial report, a missile was detected that was launched into the territory of the State of Israel and was successfully intercepted in the Red Sea area, by the air defense fighters using the long-range defense system "Arrow
Updates from UN spokesperson on Gaza:
People in northern Gaza are still fleeing south; yesterday about 50,000 left, mostly on foot.
106 trucks of humanitarian aid entered Rafah yesterday, totaling 756 since 10/21
On Monday, the UN flag at HQ in NYC will be lowered to half mast to mark deaths of UNRWA staff in Gaza.
IDF Chief of Staff and head of Shin Bet deep in Gaza: “The Israeli army is present in every corner here"
IDF's Kafir Brigade operates in Jenin refugee camp, neutralizing at least 12 terrorists
During the operation, fierce firefights broke out between the fighters and armed terrorists, resulting in the elimination of more than 12 terrorists. Over 20 individuals with outstanding warrants were apprehended, and a substantial cache of weaponry, including five firearms, four pistols, ample ammunition, and a trove of military equipment, was seized. Among those taken into custody were Nour and Manor Selma, affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad claims they are willing to free Israeli elderly woman and 12 year-old boy after releasing hostage video
The PIJ have released a psychological warfare hostage video of Israelis Yagil Jacob and Hanna Katzir, who they claim they are willing to free for "humanitarian reasons"
IDF: Since the beginning of the war, about 9,500 rockets and dozens of aircraft have been launched towards Israel
Prime Minister's Office responds following comments by NSC spokesperson John Kirby
"The fighting continues and there will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages. Israel allows safe transit corridors from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south, as 50,000 Gazans did just yesterday. We once again call on the civilian population in Gaza to evacuate to the south."
IDF announces deaths of two Israeli soldiers
Master Sgt. (res.) Dov Moshe Kogan, 32, a Shaldag soldier, was killed fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip
The IDF said it has also identified a soldier killed on October 7: Sgt. Roni Eshel, 19, an observation soldier in the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps's 414th unit.
U.S. military confirms a new attack on U.S. forces in Iraq
"Multiple one-way attack drones" targeted coalition forces at Basur, Iraq, per an American official. No casualties and no damage reported.
NSC spokesperson John Kirby: international law is clear that there is a need to avoid strikes on hospitals, but Hamas hideouts in hospitals makes targeting them a complicated decision.
NSC spokesperson John Kirby: Israel will implement 4-hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza
"The four-hour pauses will allow civilians to flee and aid to flow in via two north-south corridors. The Israelis have informed the U.S. that no military operations will take place in designated areas during the pauses. The U.S. wants to see the pauses continue "for as long as is needed."
He added that the U.S. still does not support a full ceasefire.
The head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, arrived today for a visit to Egypt and met with the head of the Egyptian intelligence Abbas Kamel
Army confirms mortar shells fired from Lebanon to Israel
IDF statement: "Following the report regarding sirens that sounded in northern Israel, several mortar shells fired from Lebanon to Israel were identified. IDF soldiers struck the launcher from which the mortar shells were fired.
Furthermore, a short while ago, terrorists launched several anti-tank missiles and shot gunfire toward an IDF post in the area of Metula, in northern Israel. IDF soldiers are currently responding with tanks and artillery fire toward the sources of fire.
In addition, a short while ago, the IDF struck a launching post in Lebanon."
Rocket alert sirens sound in Israeli communities near Gaza border
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
IDF says it has killed over 50 Hamas terrorists in operations near the group's Gaza headquarters at Shifa Hospital
In a recent operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), specifically Division 162, has conducted a significant offensive in the heart of Gaza City, targeting the security quarter of the Hamas organization.
IDF confirms UAV hit civilian building in southern city of Eilat
IDF spokesperson statement: "A short while ago, a UAV hit a civilian building in the city of Eilat, in southern Israel. The identity of the UAV and the details of the incident are under review."