Eilat residence run to bomb shelters as rocket siren sounds. IDF Spokesperson says arrow missile was able to eliminate the threat

An elite unit of the Israel Defense Forces early on Thursday took control of a Hamas “military stronghold” in the northern part of the Gaza Strip and killed the terrorists manning it.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1722498650830438494 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The IDF said the forces, led by the Nahal Brigade, seized the compound in western Jabaliya. They eliminated terrorists, captured weapons and uncovered tunnel shafts located near a kindergarten.