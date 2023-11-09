AP, CNN, NYT, Reuters, photographers embedded with Hamas terrorists on Oct 7

A media watchdog went over images from the October 7 massacre published in the world's leading outlets, posing question that are both shocking and self-evident

Many of the most shocking images from the October 7 come from the Palestinian terrorists who perpetrated it. And yet, quite a few of the photos published by the world's leading media outlets, including AP, CNN, The New York Times and Reuters, raised troubling questions regarding how the persons whose names appeared in the photo credits found themselves on the scene of the worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust.

These were the questions starkly raised by the Honest Reporting watchdog: "What were they doing there so early on what would ordinarily have been a quiet Saturday morning? Was it coordinated with Hamas? Did the respectable wire services, which published their photos, approve of their presence inside enemy territory, together with the terrorist infiltrators? Did the photojournalists who freelance for other media, like CNN and The New York Times, notify these outlets?"

The report also included a photo showing one of those freelance photographers — Hassan Eslaiah, whose photos from the massacre were used by both AP and CNN — receiving a smooch on the cheek from Hamas leader and October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar. Reportedly CNN suspended him shortly thereafter.