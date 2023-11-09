Israeli opposition leader tells i24NEWS that a West Bank-like settlement with PA-managed governance is the lesser evil

There is no magic formula for establishing governance in the Gaza Strip once Hamas is eradicated, Israeli opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid told i24NEWS on Thursday.

"We only have bad choices, but the least bad is for the Palestinian Authority to be back in Gaza, with a strong support system from the international community and Arab world." He added that Israel would need to maintain control over the security apparatus, describing a situation akin to the current division of the West Bank into spheres of military and civilian authority.

Saying he could not go into details, Lapid said that releasing the estimated 240 hostages held in Gaza is at the top of Israel's priorities, saying he was overwhelmed by speaking to their families.

Asked apropos of Hezbollah whether sharing a border with yet another Islamist terror force hellbent on Israel's annihilation seems like a sustainable option in the aftermath of October 7, Lapid admitted that in the long run the situation is unsustainable; however, as Israel's immediate goal was eradicating Hamas in the Gaza Strip, he said that opening another front in the war, beyond the continuous Hezbollah rocket attacks and the Israeli retaliation, would be strategically unwise.

Lapid has likewise hit out at the tidal wave of anti-Israel discourse in college campuses and elsewhere, saying that "the magnitude of idiocy" and ignorance on display was staggering.