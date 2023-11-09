Israel calls for investigation into alleged embedding of journalists with Hamas on October 7

The National Information System in the Prime Minister's Office has demanded immediate action regarding "photographers in the service of Hamas"

The Israeli government has issued a stern response to a report by Honest Reporting, which has raised alarming concerns about journalists in Gaza potentially being embedded with Hamas during the deadly attacks on Israel on October 7th.

The National Information System in the Prime Minister's Office has demanded immediate action regarding "photographers in the service of Hamas," stating that these media individuals are complicit in crimes against humanity and are in violation of professional ethics.

In an urgent letter to major international media outlets, including CNN, The New York Times, AP, and Reuters, Dr. Shlomo Karhi, the Minister of Communications, emphasized the gravity of the situation and urged a thorough investigation into the possible actions and/or collusion of their employees with the terrorist organization Hamas.

Karhi's detailed letter stated, "The victims of this dreadful incident included innocent children, women, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities. They endured unspeakable torture, loss of life, and kidnappings, while it is alleged that some of your employees were present, documenting these horrors, effectively becoming participants in this horrifying event. Your prompt and transparent response in this matter will not only serve justice but also uphold the values of compassion and humanity that we, as a global community, should hold dear."

Former Alternate Prime Minister and current member of the War Cabinet, Benny Gantz, declared on X that journalists found to have known about the massacre and chose to stand as idle bystanders are no different than terrorists and should be treated as such.

Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben Gvir echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that anyone present during the massacre, whether taking pictures, looting, or keeping silent, is considered a terrorist. He stated, "The one who was in the massacre and took pictures, the one who was in the massacre and looted, the one who was in the massacre and kept silent. He is a terrorist! And the terrorists have one law."

Former Prime Minister and current Israeli Opposition Yair Lapid, speaking exclusively to i24NEWS, questioned the legitimacy of journalists involved in the attack.

Lapid stated, "If you are part of this attack, you are not a journalist; you are an assassin. You are someone who is a part of butchering children, burning people alive, and beheading them. And then what? You are transferring your objective report? I think it is a stain on reporting, and we are waiting for a blunt response from the media bodies about whatever we just discovered."

SAID KHATIB / AFP Palestinians celebrate their return after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023

Honest Reporting's examination of images from the October 7 massacre raised specific concerns about coordination with Hamas, approval by wire services, and notifications to media outlets by freelance photojournalists.

CNN responded to the report, acknowledging awareness of the article and photo concerning Hassan Eslaiah, a freelance photojournalist whose work was used by the network. CNN decided to suspend all ties with Eslaiah in light of the information.

The Associated Press responded to the allegations saying it had no knowledge of the Ocober. 7 attacks before they happened.

In a statement, the AP said, "The first pictures AP received from any freelancer show they were taken more than an hour after the attacks began. No AP staff were at the border at the time of the attacks, nor did any AP staffer cross the border at any time. We are no longer working with Hassan Eslaiah, who had been an occasional freelancer for AP and other international news organizations in Gaza."