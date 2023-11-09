Baby Shaked, son of fallen soldier, smiles at photo of father at his grave

Reservist David Meir, aged 31, fell in action during the early stages of the war, defending Kibbutz Beeri against the onslaught of Hamas terrorists

Eight-month-old Shaked, the son of fallen soldier David Meir, was captured smiling at a photo of his father, a member of the elite Sayeret Matkal unit, who lost his life during the Hamas terrorist attack on Kibbutz Beeri on October 7.

Reservist David Meir, aged 31, fell in action during the early stages of the war, defending Kibbutz Beeri against the onslaught of Hamas terrorists.

A photo shared on social media depicts Shaked joyfully smiling in front of his father's picture, placed on David's grave in commemoration of the 30 days since his burial this Wednesday.

In an emotional interview with Kan, Zuriel, David's brother, shared the story behind the touching photograph. He described David as someone who always carried a smile, even in the most challenging moments of military service.

Zuriel recalled, "The day he fell, he arrived at the unit with a smile on his face, saying 'I came to work hard.' When they took him out after he had been bleeding for an hour, he was smiling at the one who rescued him, and after his death, those who saw his body said he had a little smile."

David, who was at home the morning of the attack, quickly joined his unit to defend Kibbutz Beeri. Zuriel recounted David's commitment, stating, "David was ready to dedicate himself fully to this cause. He could not stay away. Before they entered Be'eri, he and his unit hung out near the band of Gaza, and he said 'I have to go, people are dying there, I can't wait.'"

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Anat Meir et son bébé pleurent son mari, le soldat David Meir, tué par des terroristes du Hamas le 7 octobre, le 30e jour après ses funérailles au cimetière du Mont Herzl à Jérusalem, le 8 novembre 2023

Zuriel, also drafted into the reserves, received a call from his sister in the middle of the night, informing him that their brother had been seriously injured.

He shared, "She said we had to look for him in the hospitals. My father went to the scene and picked me up along the way. After an hour of wandering around, an officer came to inform us," recounting the heartbreaking moments surrounding the news of David's injuries and eventual passing.