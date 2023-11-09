Over 50 Hamas terrorists were neutralized during the operation

In a recent operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), specifically Division 162, has conducted a significant offensive in the heart of Gaza City, targeting the security quarter of the Hamas organization.

This operation, supported by infantry, armor, and engineering forces, as well as special units of the IDF, has resulted in the elimination of more than 50 terrorists.

The security quarter in Gaza City serves as a central hub for Hamas's intelligence and operational activities.

It was notably used for planning and preparing the terrorist organization's deadly attack that took place on October 7.

Over the past few days, the Givati Brigade combat team, consisting of infantry, armor, and engineering units, has been actively involved in clearing the area of terrorist infrastructure and combatting Hamas militants. The operation has included the destruction of a vast underground network, continuous skirmishes, and the elimination of numerous terrorists.

Israel Defense Forces Spokeperson's Unit IDF takes over Hamas stronghold in Jabaliya, north Gaza

To date, more than 50 terrorists have been neutralized during these intense clashes. Additionally, the IDF uncovered valuable intelligence documents and targeted several significant tunnel entrances, as well as facilities for producing anti-tank missiles and anti-aircraft launchers.

The security quarter holds strategic significance for Hamas, housing key sites such as the central intelligence headquarters and the air defense headquarters of the terrorist organization.

Moreover, Hamas's offices, including the Ministry of Interior and a police station, are located in this area. The district also hosts the Gaza Strip's largest training grounds for urban warfare, military outposts, warehouses, and various munitions factories, which produce rockets, anti-tank missiles, drones, and their payloads. Furthermore, the district contains command centers, underground facilities, and serves as a vital locus from which Hamas conducts its operations and directs fire.

It is important to note that most these terrorist infrastructures are located within a civilian-populated area, underscoring Hamas's cynical use of Gaza's residents as human shields for its violent activities.

The operation in the security quarter is ongoing, as the IDF continues to target and neutralize terrorist elements within this key Hamas stronghold.