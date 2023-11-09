War counter: 9,500 rockets have been launched toward Israel since war's start

12% of the total rocket launches directed towards Israel have impacted within the Gaza Strip

During the ongoing Israel- Hamas war, the Israeli Aerial Defense Array has deployed its most extensive aerial defense batteries ever, achieving remarkable success in intercepting thousands of rockets across all defense layers.

Since the outset of the conflict, approximately 9,500 rockets and dozens of aircraft have been launched towards Israel.

The soldiers of the Aerial Defense Array have displayed resilience, intercepting a significant number of these rockets within the defended areas.

Following the entry of ground forces into the Gaza Strip, there has been a noticeable reduction in the number of rocket launches.

In a coordinated effort all aerial defense systems, including Iron Dome, David's Sling, MIM-104 Patriot, and Arrow, have been active simultaneously.

Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90 An Iron Dome anti-missile system seen near the southern Israeli city of Sderot, southern Israel.

These remarkable achievements are the result of profound cooperation between the IDF and the defense industries, as well as the synergy with the United States Armed Forces, which serves as a force multiplier in this conflict.

Approximately 12% of the total rocket launches directed towards Israel have impacted within the Gaza Strip. Moreover, around 900 launches have been conducted from civilian sites, including mosques, schools, hospitals, and cultural centers. This alarming data underscores the cynical manipulation of civilians by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Yossi Aloni/Flash90 The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interceptor missiles at rockets fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon

The IDF reiterates that while the aerial defense has been highly effective, it is not impenetrable. The public is urged to adhere to the guidelines provided by the Home Front Command to ensure their safety and well-being in these challenging times.