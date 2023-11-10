Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israel will find Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, has no interest in reoccupying the Strip

Israeli forces struck targets in Syria overnight in response to a UAV aerial attack on the southern city of Eilat on Thursday.

In rare acknowledgment of their operation, the IDF said they hit tagrets in Syria as a direct response to the drone attack on southern Israel.

"The IDF attacked in Syria, a short time ago, the organization that yesterday (Thursday) launched the unmanned aerial vehicle towards Eilat, which hit a school in the city."

The attack on Eilat was then followed by a downing of an incoming projectile using the "Arrow 3" missile defense system, as well as the activation of the IDF "Yahalom" system in the Arava area of southern Israel.

In Gaza, the IDF announced that they had operated in the vicinity of Shifa Hospital in central Gaza city. The Israeli army says that the hospital is the epicenter of Hamas headquarters in the Strip.