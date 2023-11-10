English
  LIVEBLOG: IDF in heart of Gaza City, strikes targets in Syria after Eilat hit by UAV

LIVEBLOG: IDF in heart of Gaza City, strikes targets in Syria after Eilat hit by UAV

Israeli troops in north Gaza
Israeli troops in north Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israel will find Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, has no interest in reoccupying the Strip

Israeli forces struck targets in Syria overnight in response to a UAV aerial attack on the southern city of Eilat on Thursday. 

In rare acknowledgment of their operation, the IDF said they hit tagrets in Syria as a direct response to the drone attack on southern Israel.

"The IDF attacked in Syria, a short time ago, the organization that yesterday (Thursday) launched the unmanned aerial vehicle towards Eilat, which hit a school in the city."

The attack on Eilat was then followed by a downing of an incoming projectile using the "Arrow 3" missile defense system, as well as the activation of the IDF "Yahalom" system in the Arava area of southern Israel.

In Gaza, the IDF announced that they had operated in the vicinity of Shifa Hospital in central Gaza city. The Israeli army says that the hospital is the epicenter of Hamas headquarters in the Strip.

IDF- Three aircrafts  penetrated Israel  territory from Lebanon, the air defense fighters intercepted one aircraft, two other aircraft fell in the northern area.

The incident is over and its details are under investigation

IDF says it has attacked more than 15,000 Hamas targets in Gaza, destroying and confiscating over 6,000 weapons since beginning of war

Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israeli border communities

Alert siren sounds in northern Israel warning of hostile aircraft incursion

Shrapnel from Gaza rocket hits car in Tel Aviv

At least 2 wounded in Tel Aviv by shrapnel from Hamas rocket

Incoming rocket alert sirens sound in Tel Aviv area and central Israel

In accordance with Israel's 27a law
Red Alert sirens

Hezbollah says 7 terrorists killed in overnight Israeli strikes

Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities

IDF 7th Brigade's combat team eliminates 30 Hamas terrorists in Gaza, raids office of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's brother

Statement from the IDF: " In the last day, combat team fighters of the 7th Armored Brigade carried out raids on a military post and a training camp of the terrorist organization Hamas, which is located in the heart of a civilian population. The fighters took over the buildings and confiscated their contents, among them: dozens of weapons, missiles, UAVs, maps, communication devices, mortars, attack drones and technological means. 

As part of the raid, the 7th Brigade fighters eliminated about 30 terrorists. In addition, the fighters raided Muhammad's office Sinwar, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and confiscated terrorist equipment and the organization's fighting pamphlets found on the spot."

Israeli forces in Gaza report more Hamas terrorists refusing orders & running away, according to Israeli media

Anti-tank missile fired towards northern Israeli town of Menara, IDF returns artillery fire towards source of attack in southern Lebanon

IDF announces death of Staff Sergeant Yehonatan Yitzchak Samo of the 202nd battalion, killed in battle in central Gaza

Bestselling author Douglas Murray speaks to i24NEWS on the war

Humanitarian corridor for Palestinians to evacuate to southern Gaza opens again

Blinken says 'more needs to be done' to protect Palestinian civilians

"I think some progress has been made," the U.S. Secretary of State said, speaking in India. "But I was also very clear that much more needs to be done in terms of protecting civilians and getting humanitarian assistance to them."

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishanker via AP
This handout photo obtained from the Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishanker's page on X, formerly Twitter, shows U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Jaishankar in New Delhi, India

Rocket alert sounds near Gaza border

Israeli officials say UAV attack on Eilat carried out by Imam Hossein Division, Iran's elite force in Syria

IDF, Shin Bet and MGB forces arrest 41 wanted persons overnight in the West Bank, including 14 Hamas terrorists

Director of Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City says the fighting is edging closer to the medical center's location

The IDF says that the hospital's underground levels are home to the headquarters of Hamas

