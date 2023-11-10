Netanyahu reaffirms no cease-fire, Israel's post-conflict goals in Gaza

"We don’t seek to occupy, but we seek to give it and us a better future in the entire Middle East"

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu firmly rejected the possibility of a cease-fire with Hamas in Gaza, emphasizing that it would mean surrender to terror and the victory of Iran's axis of terror.

Netanyahu insisted that any cease-fire would be contingent on the release of Israeli hostages.

Addressing concerns about Israel's intentions in Gaza post-conflict, Netanyahu clarified, "We don’t seek to occupy, but we seek to give it and us a better future in the entire Middle East."

He reiterated that Israel does not aim to govern Gaza but rather seeks a lasting solution by defeating Hamas. While he did not set a specific timetable, Netanyahu expressed a commitment to proceed step by step, minimizing civilian casualties and maximizing the impact on Hamas terrorists.

The ongoing conflict has faced international calls for a cease-fire, with U.S. President Biden expressing concern about civilian casualties. Netanyahu defended Israel's actions, stating, "We’re doing everything in our power to reduce civilian casualties." He highlighted efforts to establish safe zones and corridors for civilians to evacuate, despite Hamas attempting to keep them in harm's way.

Israel Defense Forces Spokeperson's Unit IDF takes over Hamas stronghold in Jabaliya, north Gaza

Netanyahu addressed the challenges faced in the operations, acknowledging that it is taking longer than initially anticipated.

He credited the support from the U.S. Congress and President Biden as crucial to the overall success of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operations. He expressed gratitude for the bipartisan support received in Congress.

Regarding the criticism and protests, especially in response to Rep. Rashida Tlaib's controversial comments, Netanyahu supported the censure of Tlaib, stating, "What this congresswoman is calling for is Palestine and genocide, the elimination of the Jewish state."

He commended the Congress for taking a stance against such rhetoric.

DAVID SWANSON / AFP A protestor waves a Palestinian flag as people rally in support of Palestinians in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2023.

Netanyahu addressed global protests where demonstrators echoed controversial chants, emphasizing that while some may be naive, others understand the implications of their words.

He warned against aligning with Hamas, referring to the group as "the new Nazis" and emphasized the need to protect not only lives but also the future.