Israel has announced that two more Israelis, Oren Goldin and Gilad Rozenblit, have become victims of the ongoing conflict that erupted with the Hamas attacks on October 7.

The toll on Israel has now reached 354 soldiers and over 1,400 civilians losing their lives since the beginning of the war.

Late on Thursday evening, the Goldin family received the news of the death of 33-year-old Oren Goldin. Initially believed to be a hostage held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Oren was later identified among the victims murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7. He leaves behind his wife Oshrit and their two-year-old twins, Aviv and Ilay.

The Israeli army announced on Friday morning the death of Staff Sergeant Gilad Rozenblit, a 21-year-old combat paramedic from Kibbutz Genigar in northern Israel. Gilad lost his life during an operational activity in the northern Gaza Strip, marking the 354th Israeli soldier killed since the onset of the bloody conflict.

Thursday's fighting in the Gaza Strip also resulted in serious injuries to an officer and two soldiers from the 202nd Parachute Battalion, along with a reserve officer from the 697th Battalion of the 551st Brigade and a reserve soldier from the 6551st Battalion of the 551st Brigade.

The Israeli army had already announced on Thursday the deaths of Eliahou Benjamin Elmkayes, Roni Eshel, and Dov Moshe Kogan. Eliahou Benjamin Elmkayes, a 29-year-old engineer soldier from Jerusalem, lost his life during Wednesday evening's fighting in the central Gaza Strip.

Roni Eshel, a 19-year-old sentry from Tzur Yitzhak, had been missing since the Hamas attack on its base in Nahal Oz on October 7.

Reservist Dov Moshe Kogan, 32, originally from Nov, and a fighter with the Shaldag unit, fell during Thursday's fighting in the heart of the Gaza Strip.