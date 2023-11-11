LIVEBLOG: IDF responds to attack from Lebanon; Arab-Islamic forum on Gaza kicks off in Riyadh
Al-Shifa hospital where Hamas is believed to hide its key command center, hit by terrorists, according to the IDF
Al-Shifa Hospital, the biggest medical facility in the Gaza Strip, was hit on Friday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the attack originated from a misfire by a terrorist organization targeting the IDF troops in the vicinity of the hospital.
The IDF Spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated: "The analysis conducted by the IDF's operational systems indicates that sabotage elements fired rockets this morning targeting IDF forces operating near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. According to IDF systems, rocket-propelled grenades hit the hospital."
"According to the information available to the IDF, terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip are responsible for the failed missile launch that hit the hospital." Earlier the IDF also revealed that Hamas Al-Shifa Hospital is the epicenter of Hamas headquarters in the Strip.
Saudi Arabia on Saturday will host a joint Islamic-Arab summit. Initially, two separate events were to take place: the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit and the Arab League summit.
According to the statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the meeting "will be held in response to the exceptional circumstances taking place in the Palestinian Gaza Strip as countries feel the need to unify efforts and come out with a unified collective position."
To catch up on the full events of the war from Friday, CLICK HERE.
IDF: Ground forces operating in Gaza have directed 5,000 strikes by the Air Force in order to 'thwart threats in real-time'
Initial reports of drone infiltration in the north as alert sounds in Cabri, near the Lebanese border
Riot police reportedly deployed to London's Chinatown as right-wing protesters clash with the security forces ahead of the pro-Palestinian march
IDF responds to a rocket launch towards the Margaliot area in northern Israel from Lebanese territory
Iran asks Muslim countries to label the IDF as a 'terrorist organization'
Rocket alert sounds in Beer Sheva, other towns in Negev
PA's Abbas: Palestinians are facing an 'unmatched genocidal war'
Saudi Crown Prince condemns ‘crimes’ against Palestinians, calls for hostages release
Harir airbase in Iraq said to have been targeted by an armed drone - report
Right-wing demonstrators clash with London police ahead of pro-Palestinian march
Rocket alert sounds in Israeli towns near the border with Lebanon
Turkey's Erdogan: "Israel is trying our patience with delusions of promised land, including territory of our country, with threats to use nuclear weapons"
Almost 2,000 police officers said be on duty with over 100,000 pro-Palestinian protesters expected to rally in London on Saturday
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Riyadh for the Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza
Pristina police to heighten security presence at the Sunday Kosovo-Israel game at Euro 2024 qualifier
IDF reported eliminating Ahmed Siam, responsible for holding approximately 1000 Gaza residents hostage at the Rantisi Hospital
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) aircraft struck Ahmed Siam, a commander of the Naser Radwan troops in Hamas. He was responsible for holding approximately 1000 Gazans hostage at the Rantisi Hospital in Gaza while not allowing them to evacaute.
Siam was killed while hiding at the "al Buraq" school with other terrorists.
Microsoft chief: Russia is behind Middle East disinformation
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Saudi Arabia, exits the airplane wearing keffiyeh
IDF: No air infiltration detected in the north; a rocker fell in the open area near Margaliot
Hostages may be located under the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza - Israeli official to WSJ