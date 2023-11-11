Al-Shifa hospital where Hamas is believed to hide its key command center, hit by terrorists, according to the IDF

Al-Shifa Hospital, the biggest medical facility in the Gaza Strip, was hit on Friday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the attack originated from a misfire by a terrorist organization targeting the IDF troops in the vicinity of the hospital.

The IDF Spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated: "The analysis conducted by the IDF's operational systems indicates that sabotage elements fired rockets this morning targeting IDF forces operating near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. According to IDF systems, rocket-propelled grenades hit the hospital."

"According to the information available to the IDF, terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip are responsible for the failed missile launch that hit the hospital." Earlier the IDF also revealed that Hamas Al-Shifa Hospital is the epicenter of Hamas headquarters in the Strip.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday will host a joint Islamic-Arab summit. Initially, two separate events were to take place: the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit and the Arab League summit.

According to the statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the meeting "will be held in response to the exceptional circumstances taking place in the Palestinian Gaza Strip as countries feel the need to unify efforts and come out with a unified collective position."

