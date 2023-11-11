English
LIVEBLOG: IDF responds to attack from Lebanon; Arab-Islamic forum on Gaza kicks off in Riyadh

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi meets Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (2ndR) on the sidelines of the Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza in Riyadh on November 11, 2023.
HANDOUT / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / AFPIran's President Ebrahim Raisi meets Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (2ndR) on the sidelines of the Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza in Riyadh on November 11, 2023.

Al-Shifa hospital where Hamas is believed to hide its key command center, hit by terrorists, according to the IDF

Al-Shifa Hospital, the biggest medical facility in the Gaza Strip, was hit on Friday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the attack originated from a misfire by a terrorist organization targeting the IDF troops in the vicinity of the hospital.

The IDF Spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated: "The analysis conducted by the IDF's operational systems indicates that sabotage elements fired rockets this morning targeting IDF forces operating near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. According to IDF systems, rocket-propelled grenades hit the hospital."

Video poster

"According to the information available to the IDF, terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip are responsible for the failed missile launch that hit the hospital." Earlier the IDF also revealed that Hamas Al-Shifa Hospital is the epicenter of Hamas headquarters in the Strip.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday will host a joint Islamic-Arab summit. Initially, two separate events were to take place: the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit and the Arab League summit.

According to the statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the meeting "will be held in response to the exceptional circumstances taking place in the Palestinian Gaza Strip as countries feel the need to unify efforts and come out with a unified collective position."

To catch up on the full events of the war from Friday, CLICK HERE.

IDF: Ground forces operating in Gaza have directed 5,000 strikes by the Air Force in order to 'thwart threats in real-time'

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723329114537406909

Initial reports of drone infiltration in the north as alert sounds in Cabri, near the Lebanese border

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723327975918059748

Riot police reportedly deployed to London's Chinatown as right-wing protesters clash with the security forces ahead of the pro-Palestinian march

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723308266275455274

IDF responds to a rocket launch towards the Margaliot area in northern Israel from Lebanese territory 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723321219632566420

Iran asks Muslim countries to label the IDF as a 'terrorist organization'

HANDOUT / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP
HANDOUT / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / AFPThis handout picture provided by the Iranian Presidency on November 11, 2023, shows Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi speaking prior to boarding an aircraft departing from Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport to Saudi Arabia.

Rocket alert sounds in Beer Sheva, other towns in Negev

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723318288447422926

PA's Abbas: Palestinians are facing an 'unmatched genocidal war'

AP Photo/Craig Ruttle
AP Photo/Craig RuttleFILE PHOTO. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

Saudi Crown Prince condemns ‘crimes’ against Palestinians, calls for hostages release

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723307950897238275

Harir airbase in Iraq said to have been targeted by an armed drone - report

Right-wing demonstrators clash with London police ahead of pro-Palestinian march

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723301173388562891

Rocket alert sounds in Israeli towns near the border with Lebanon

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723305332603015366

Turkey's Erdogan: "Israel is trying our patience with delusions of promised land, including territory of our country, with threats to use nuclear weapons"

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1722904905277452693

Almost 2,000 police officers said be on duty with over 100,000 pro-Palestinian protesters expected to rally in London on Saturday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Riyadh for the Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723296603216236853

Pristina police to heighten security presence at the Sunday Kosovo-Israel game at Euro 2024 qualifier

IDF reported eliminating Ahmed Siam, responsible for holding approximately 1000 Gaza residents hostage at the Rantisi Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) aircraft struck Ahmed Siam, a commander of the Naser Radwan troops in Hamas. He was responsible for holding approximately 1000 Gazans hostage at the Rantisi Hospital in Gaza while not allowing them to evacaute.

Siam was killed while hiding at the "al Buraq" school with other terrorists.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723303967197724958

Microsoft chief: Russia is behind Middle East disinformation

Yuri KADOBNOV (AFP/File)
Yuri KADOBNOV (AFP/File)Russian state-controlled television channel RT, pictured in Moscow, bowed to pressure from Washington and registered as a foreign agent in the United States in 2017

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Saudi Arabia, exits the airplane wearing keffiyeh

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723261610611929302

IDF: No air infiltration detected in the north; a rocker fell in the open area near Margaliot

Hostages may be located under the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza - Israeli official to WSJ

MOHAMMED ABED / AFP
MOHAMMED ABED / AFPAl-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.
