IDF: Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza hit by terrorists

The facility is said the hide the key command center of Hamas

The Al-Shifa hospital, the biggest medical facility in the Gaza Strip, was hit on Friday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the attack originated from a misfire by a terrorist organization targeting the IDF troops in the vicinity of the hospital.

The IDF Spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated: "The analysis conducted by the IDF's operational systems indicates that sabotage elements fired rockets targeting the IDF forces operating near Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. According to IDF systems, rocket-propelled grenades hit the hospital."

He concluded that "according to the information available to the IDF, terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip are responsible for the failed missile launch that hit the hospital."

Additionally, a senior Israeli security official told NBC News that "at least one strike at Al-Shifa Hospital was from a projectile launched by a militant group inside Gaza that had misfired."

Dawood NEMER / AFP Ambulances in front of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Earlier last week the IDF also calimed that Al-Shifa hospital is the epicenter of Hamas headquarters in the Strip. Intense combat was reported near the hospital on Friday, it so now said to be surrounded by the IDF.

WSJ cited an unnamed Israeli official stating that there may be Israeli hostages under the medical facility.

In a similar incident on October 17, an explosion occurred at the Al-Ahli Baptist hospital in Gaza. The IDF investigation proved that the blast at the facility was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

AP Photo/Abed Khaled Wounded Palestinians in al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, after arriving from al-Ahli hospital following an explosion there, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

This was later confirmed by the intelligence services of other countries. Despite that, Palestinian Authorities blamed Israel for the tragedy, which caused a wave of anti-Israel protests, primarily across the the Middle East.