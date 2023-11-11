Netanyahu responds to Macron: only Hamas-ISIS is responsible for harming civilians

Earlier on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Israel should stop killing women and babies in Gaza

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to French President Emmanuel Macron's comment on Israel killing civilians in Gaza. Israel's PM stated that: "It must be remembered that Israel entered the war due to that terrorist organisation's brutal murder of hundreds of Israelis and holding hostage more than 200 Israelis."

He added that "While Israel does everything in its power to avoid harming civilians and urges them to leave the battle areas, Hamas - ISIS is doing all it can to prevent them from moving to safe areas and uses them as human shields."

Netanyahu also warned that "The crimes being committed today by Hamas - ISIS in Gaza will be committed tomorrow in Paris, New York and all over the world. The leaders of the world should be condemning Hamas - ISIS, not Israel."

In his interview to BBC released earlier on Friday, Macron said: "De facto - today, civilians are bombed - de facto. These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop."

France's President also stated that "we do share [Israel's] pain. And we do share their willingness to get rid of terrorism. We know what terrorism means in France," but there is "no justification" for "bombing of civilians" in Gaza.

CHRISTOPHE ENA / POOL / AFP French President Emmanuel Macron shaking hands with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu during a solidarity visit to Israel on October 24.

During his solidarity visit to Israel earlier last month, Macron suggested establishing an international coalition "to fight Hamas-Isis": "We have to renew the political process for peace, but Hamas is a terrorist group that does not represent the Palestinian people." Back then, the French leader also stated: "I come to tell you of our solidarity, and that you have every right to defend yourself. You are not alone."