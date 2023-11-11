IDF reports targeting Hamas from air, land and sea overnight

Israeli security forces also stated taking over 11 terrorists outposts

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since the beginning of the ground offensive, it has captured 11 Hamas outposts in the northern Gaza Strip. In the overnight operation, troops of the Nahal Brigade of the IDF are said to have found and destroyed a tunnel entrance near a school in the Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF statement, a group of Hamas operatives was attacked by the Israeli Air Forces after approaching troops of the Givati Brigade.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723237874668085687 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Meanwhile, the Israeli Navy carried out overnight strikes targeting Hamas operatives' buildings in northern Gaza. "Warehouses containing equipment of the Hamas naval forces were also attacked," read the statement.

IDF Spokesperson IDF troops in Gaza, November 11.

The development comes as fighting inside the Gaza Strip continues on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, the Al-Shifa hospital was hit by a misfire by a terrorist organization targeting the IDF troops in the vicinity of the facility, according to the Israeli military.