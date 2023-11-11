Netanyahu says Macron's statement represents 'a grave factual and moral mistake'

Asked about Gaza's 'the day after,' Netanyahu says Israel to make sure 'no new Hamas should emerge' there

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday ruled out a role for the current Palestinian Authority government in Gaza once the war between Israel and Hamas is over. The leader gave a joint press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Benny Gantz, the former IDF chief of staff and defense minister, who joint Israel's emergency government after the October 7 attack.

"There will have to be something else there," he said, when asked whether the Palestinian Authority (PA), which has partial administrative control in the West Bank, may govern Gaza after the war.

"There won't be a civilian authority that educates their children to hate Israel, to kill Israelis, to wipe out the state of Israel."

Netanyahu harshly criticized the controversial statements made by French Presidents Emmanuel Macron, who on Friday told the BBC that "De facto - today, civilians are bombed - de facto. These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop."

Macron's statement represents "a grave factual and moral mistake," Netanyahu said. He was echoed by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who hit out at the "shamelessness" of "European leaders preaching to Israel amidst war."

Gantz addressed "world leaders" saying that Israel's "war for the right to live in our country' is the most highly moral war there is."