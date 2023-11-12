The Israeli army says the terrorist organization Hamas has lost control over the northern Gaza Strip area and residents were safe to flee southward

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck terrorist infrastructure in Syria over night, between Saturday and Sunday, responding to rockets that were fired toward northern Israeli cities.

As part of its ground operation in Gaza, the IDF were reportedly in a firefight near the Shifa Hospital, while the Israeli army officially stated that the terrorist organization Hamas had lost control over the northern Strip area, and residents were now safe to evacuate southward.

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt would reportedly be opened on Sunday, allowing foreign passport holders to leave the coastal enclave along with those who were wounded.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Saturday, CLICK HERE.