LIVEBLOG: IDF offers to evacuate babies from Al-Shifa as WHO loses connection with the hospital
The Israeli army says the terrorist organization Hamas has lost control over the northern Gaza Strip area and residents were safe to flee southward
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck terrorist infrastructure in Syria over night, between Saturday and Sunday, responding to rockets that were fired toward northern Israeli cities.
As part of its ground operation in Gaza, the IDF were reportedly in a firefight near the Shifa Hospital, while the Israeli army officially stated that the terrorist organization Hamas had lost control over the northern Strip area, and residents were now safe to evacuate southward.
The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt would reportedly be opened on Sunday, allowing foreign passport holders to leave the coastal enclave along with those who were wounded.
IDF responds to anti-tank missiles attack from Lebanese territory that wounded several civilians in Dovev area
Palestinian Red Crescent says Al-Quds hospital in Gaza is shut down
Over 60 Russian citizens said to have evacuated from the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing
Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' found in Hamas base in Gaza - Israeli President Herzog
IDF releases recordings of calls with hospital staff of northern Gaza hospitals
In the recordings, the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) instructs the staff on safe evacuation to the south of the Strip.
'The entire IDF is behind you'
IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevy surveys Gaza from above, and delivers a special message to troops on the ground: "The entire IDF is working so that you can advance and succeed until victory"
A total of 14,320 ton of humanitarian aid said to have entered Gaza via the Rafah Crossing since the beginning of the war — Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories
UN says its Development Programme’s office in Gaza was shelled, reports indicate ‘significant’ deaths
Israel signs a historic 'David’s Sling' system sales deal with Finland estimated $339 million
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi flies over the Gaza Strip to view the ground operation, speaks with the troops on the radio
Iraq reached an agreement with Turkey on resuming northern oil exports - Reuters
IDF Spokesperson: 'There's no siege of Shifa hospital'
"There has been a lot of misinformation, so I want to clarify: there's no siege of Shifa hospital. The east side of the hospital is open. We speak to the hospital staff that requested that tomorrow we will help the babies in the pediatrics department to get to a safer hospital."
Rocket alert sounds in Israeli towns near the border with Lebanon
IDF: fighting continues in Gaza City's al-Shati camp
IDF protects civilian Gaza evacuation while under fire, eliminates terrorist cells over past day
The IDF announced on Sunday that heavy fighting began in the Al-Shati refugee camp, during which a civilian population was identified inside a building.
The Israeli soldiers set up a safe evacuation route for the civilians, but came under fire by terrorist cells. The IDF said it eliminated the threats.
In another encounter, Israeli soldiers identified a terrorist squad that had barricaded a residential building the area. With aerial support, the IDF were able to eliminate the threat.
The IDF highlighted two other incidents, in which a munitions warehouse was targeted after the site was used to fire an anti-tank missile. And an Israeli drone was directed by ground forces to assist in the elimination of another terrorist squad.
Biden administrations asks Netanyahu to clarify comment on post-war Gaza control - report
Officials in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to clarify his recent comments on post-war control of the Gaza Strip, according to the public broadcaster Kan.
"Israel will continue to control security in the Gaza Strip," Netanyahu said in recent statements, along with other senior Israeli officials.
According to the report, the Biden administration asked Israeli officials about the comments, amid ongoing discussions over the post-war fate of the Gaza Strip.
Israel ready to evacuate babies from Gaza hospital - report
The IDF said it was ready to evacuate babies from Al-Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital, where newborns reportedly died and others were at risk after fuel ran out, according to Reuters.
UAE plans to maintain ties with Israel despite Gaza outcry - Reuters
Top UN envoy says Hamas 'entitled to embrace resistance' and Israel should make peace with the terrorist organization
The UN’s special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, Francesca Albanese, said Sunday that Israel should make peace with the terrorist organization Hamas.
“It needs to make peace with Hamas in order to not be threatened by Hamas," Albanese said during a series of speeches and media events in Australia.
Albanese went on to claim that Israel would use the war on Hamas as a pretext to displace Palestinians, "Once again, as in 1947-49 [the creation of the state of Israel], as in 1967 [when Israel captured Gaza and the West Bank in the Six-Day War] because this has always been the strategy of Israel."
“If someone violates your right to self-determination, you are entitled to embrace resistance," the UN’s special rapporteur on human rights responded to a question about what people do not understand about Hamas.
“Violence breeds violence, and this is what we have seen here,” the special envoy said in response to the October 7 massacres, in which children, women, elderly and families were brutally murdered.
Hezbollah says 71 of its operatives have been killed by IDF fire