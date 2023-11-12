'Our lives are shattered' says Juliana Bausi, bereaved mother of Oct 7 rescuer

'I've been shot twice, I'm okay. I love you,' the last message sent to girlfriend Carmel, as Sergeant First Class Itay Bausi was on the ground mortally wounded

Juliana Bausi recalled the heroism of her son Itay, a fallen soldier who was murdered by Hamas terrorists while trying to save lives at the Nova music festival. The family marks on Sunday the Shloshim [30 days] since his burial.

“My life is a nightmare,” the American-Israeli mother described to i24NEWS, “surreal is not the right word.”

“Our lives are shattered. My kid was murdered. And we’re still in shock. And I pray

that eventually we can heal,” Juliana explained.

“Itay is my second born. You know, every mother will say that her kid is a gem. But he really was a gem,” she started to describe her son, “Very empathetic to animals, dogs and cats and all walks of life.”

Growing up on an Israeli Kibbutz, Itay was involved in the farm life, and his mother Julianna said he “loved milking the cows.” She also described him as someone that “touches everybody's lives.”

“He was very, very modest,” Juliana said after hearing from other mothers about how they were in touch with Itay about how they hoped he would help their kids get on the right track, as a good example for his friends, as well as the many people impacted by his volunteer work with at-risk youth.

Chaim Goldberg / Flash90 The area of ​​the Nova party where hundreds of Israelis were killed and kidnapped by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated to Israel, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel.

“Thanks to him, I'm in the Mechina (preparatory course for university). And he stayed in touch with us,” the mom described one of the many conversations she’s had since her son was buried, adding that she had “no idea” about all of the ways he helped others.

“He loved his girlfriend. After he was shot, as he lay dying, he left a message on his girlfriend's phone, “I've been shot twice, I'm okay. I love you.” You know he was just a mensch,” his mom shared.

“We only found out that he had been identified on Tuesday. So there were four full days where we were praying that he was hiding somewhere, and would be found,” she recalled the agonizing days before being notified about his death, and support she received from the Kibbutz community and others.

“It's not easy to talk on the phone with people because it's just how do you explain to Americans what our life is like, here in Israel right now, you know, what it's like to have your kid go to a party and get shot and killed and know that he lay there, you know, in hell,” Julianna said, “Plus, we have rockets being thrown over here." But concluded that she won’t leave Israel or the Kibbutz.

“Itay is there on the frontline with the cops. He doesn't have a gun on him and he's telling them what to do,” Juliana told i24NEWS about a video where some of the last moments of her son in action were recorded.

“Even though he wasn't armed he was, you know, in jean shorts and a sweatshirt and he had apples in his knapsack, he held down the fort. Between 06:30 to 08:30, he had two hours to run. And he was there giving people CPR, putting people he found in a vehicle and he was taking people to the first aid tent. He's a hero. My kid is a hero.”