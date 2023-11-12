Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' found in Hamas base in Gaza - Israeli President Herzog

'The terrorist studied again and again the ideology of Adolf Hitler to hate the Jews, to kill the Jews. This is the real war we are facing'

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) found a copy of Adolf Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' book in a children's room at a civilians' house in Gaza that Hamas used as a base, Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Sunday told BBC. The base with explosive laboratories is said to have been discovered recently, during the ground operation.

The Nazi manifesto was found among the personal belongings of a terrorist, according to the Israeli Presidency Spokesperson's statement. "By looking at the book, one can notice markings and underlining alongside written comments, which teach about the deepening of his life and the anti-Semitic and monstrous perception of Hitler by the terrorists."

Israeli Presidency Spokesperson Adolf Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' copy discovered in Gaza.

"This book led to the Holocaust and to World War II. This book was found a few days ago in northern Gaza, in a children's room, which became a base used for terrorist activities by the terrorist organization Hamas," Herzog told BBC.

"The terrorist wrote notes, marked the sections, and studied again and again, the ideology of Adolf Hitler to hate the Jews, to kill the Jews, to burn and slaughter Jews wherever they are. This is the real war we are facing."

The Spokesperson's statement emphasized that "after the massacre and atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7 - the day on which the most Jews were murdered since the Holocaust - the finding testifies to the sources of inspiration of the terrorist organization Hamas, and proves once again that all its actions have one goal - the destruction of Jews. as the Nazis did."

Herzog also addressed the disinformation spread by terrorists: "Hamas lies - there is electricity in Shifa Hospital, everything is working, we are talking to the hospital administrators. We did not enter Shifa Hospital, where unfortunately there is a huge, huge terrorist base operating underneath it. The headquarters and the entire activity headquarters of Hamas-ISIS is right below Shifa."

Omer Fichman/Flash90 Traces des massacres commis par le Hamas dans une maison du kibboutz Be'eri

Israel's President said that if affairs are left as they are, terrorists will conduct an attack like the one seen on October 7: "You will tell us that it [Israel's response to Hamas] is disproportionate, and they will kill our civilians again."

MOHAMMED ABED / AFP Gazans evacuating towards south of the Strip.

He reiterated Israel's commitment to avoid harming the Gaza residents: "We are calling on all uninvolved citizens - to move to another hospital nearby, we are coordinating this very delicately with all the forces around the place. Hamas is the one stopping them."