Israel: 6 civilians wounded in anti-tank missile attack from Lebanon

IDF responds with artillery strikes toward the location of anti-tank missile fire from Lebanese territory, the attack on civilians was claimed by Hezbollah

The terrorist organization Hezbollah claimed responsibility for an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Dovev, in northern Israel.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services, one civilian was wounded in critical condition, and five more in serious condition.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are currently attacking source of launch with artillery strikes toward the location of anti-tank missile fire from Lebanese territory, which wounded several civilians.

The attack hit employees of the Israeli Electric Company, according to a statement, the workers were in the area to "repair power lines damaged by previous fire, which supply electricity to vital farms and complexes in the area. From preliminary information we have, there are casualties among the company's employees."

AFP People gather in the Imam Hussein square in Tehran, during the televised speech of Lebanese Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah November 3, 2023.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility over the attack. Earlier on Saturday, the leader of the terrorist group Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said there was "a quantitative improvement in the number of operations, the size and the number of targets, as well as an increase in the type of weapons."