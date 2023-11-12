Hamas blocks Israeli fuel offer for Gaza's Shifa hospital

Hamas, which has command posts under Shifa and other Gaza hospitals, prevented IDF from delivering 300 litres of fuel

Israel had offered fuel to Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, which suspended operations after running out of fuel, but Hamas, the jihadist group ruling over the enclave, blocked the transfer, the Israeli military said on Sunday.

"We offered to give them enough fuel to operate the hospital, because we have no battle with patients or civilians" military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Sunday.

"Hamas is hiding in the hospitals and placing itself there, doesn't want the fuel for the hospital ... they want to get fuel that they'll take from the hospitals to their tunnels, to their war machine."

The bloodiest ever Gaza war broke out after Hamas terrorists poured through the border fence on October 7, killing around 1,400 people, mostly civilians, in the worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust. About 240 people were taken hostage.