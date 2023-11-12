EU condemns Hamas for using 'hospitals as human shields'

Israel has provided a wealth of evidence documenting Hamas's use the facilities as shields and the tunnels under them as hideouts

The European Union on Sunday condemned Hamas for using "hospitals and civilians as human shields" in Gaza.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723794630959833217 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The EU condemns the use of hospitals and civilians as human shields by Hamas," the statement read. "Civilians must be allowed to leave the combat zone. These hostilities are severely impacting hospitals and taking a horrific toll on civilians and medical staff."

Israel has provided a wealth of evidence documenting Hamas's use the facilities as shields and the tunnels under them as hideouts.

"Hospitals must be supplied immediately with the most urgent medical supplies, and patients that require urgent medical care need to be evacuated safely," the statement further added. "In this context, we urge Israel to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the protection of civilians."