The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in Gaza continues, cutting off the northern Strip. On Monday morning, it was disclosed that two commando soldiers fell in the past day of fighting, Major Isachar Natan and Staff Sergeant Itay Shoham.

While on Sunday evening, the IDF said it has a plan in place to "change the security situation" in northern Israel, in a message directed at the terrorist organization Hezbollah, after over a dozen were wounded in the area bordering Lebanon.

An overnight U.S. airstrike, between Sunday and Monday, killed 6-7 Iranian proxy fighters at one of two sites in Syria, with explosions lasting 2 hours due to a large munition storage, according to FOX News.

