LIVEBLOG: Tensions in north after 3rd civilian killed by Hezbollah; Gaza fighting continues
An overnight U.S. airstrike reportedly killed 6-7 Iranian proxy fighters at one of two sites in Syria, explosions lasted 2 hours due to a large munition storage
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in Gaza continues, cutting off the northern Strip. On Monday morning, it was disclosed that two commando soldiers fell in the past day of fighting, Major Isachar Natan and Staff Sergeant Itay Shoham.
While on Sunday evening, the IDF said it has a plan in place to "change the security situation" in northern Israel, in a message directed at the terrorist organization Hezbollah, after over a dozen were wounded in the area bordering Lebanon.
An overnight U.S. airstrike, between Sunday and Monday, killed 6-7 Iranian proxy fighters at one of two sites in Syria, with explosions lasting 2 hours due to a large munition storage, according to FOX News.
The IDF and the Shin Bet eliminated the head of Hamas' anti-tank brigade and Hamas' former head of military intelligence.
Terror attack foiled: Two men armed with knives arrested planning attack near Tel Aviv rail station
Police noticed two boys walking in a suspicious manner, so they approached the suspects and began questioning them. During the inspection, the two suspects, residents of Umm al-Fahm, were searched and 2 knives were found on the bodies of the two who were taken for questioning.
IDF releases footage of Hamas terrorists firing RPG from Gaza hospital entrance
Latest rocket alert warnings in northern Israel were again a false alarm
IDF confirms airstrikes on Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel
Israeli dies from anti-tank missile attack on Sunday, 3rd civilian killed by Hezbollah since start of war
IDF updates hostile aircraft and rocket alert warnings in northern Israel were false alarm
EU foreign policy chief Borrell to visit Israel and the region this week
IDF reveals Hamas’s underwater cache of weapons and explosives
Large barrage of rockets from Gaza: alert sirens sound in Acre, Safed, other towns north of Haifa
Hostile aircraft alert in northern communities
German FM Baerbock pushes for humanitarian pauses, not ceasefire in Gaza
Israel's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Thousands of Gazans continue moving southwards via using the evacuation corridors opened by the IDF
IDF reports hitting 4,300 Hamas targets
The targets are said to include "hundreds of anti-tank launching positions, about 300 tunnel shafts, attacked about 3,000 terrorist infrastructures."
Turkish ship carrying field hospitals docks in Egypt near Gaza - AFP
Anti-tank missile fired at Merhav Netua from Lebanon, 2 Israelis wounded
Israel's Prison Service: Palestinian prisoner dies in jail after feeling unwell
America’s United Airlines said to resume flights to Israel next week - Kan
Israel's Ministry of Defense reveals 'Arrow' system interception
