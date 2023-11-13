English
  • LIVEBLOG: Tensions in north after 3rd civilian killed by Hezbollah; Gaza fighting continues

LIVEBLOG: Tensions in north after 3rd civilian killed by Hezbollah; Gaza fighting continues

i24NEWS

IDF in Gaza, November 13.
An overnight U.S. airstrike reportedly killed 6-7 Iranian proxy fighters at one of two sites in Syria, explosions lasted 2 hours due to a large munition storage

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in Gaza continues, cutting off the northern Strip. On Monday morning, it was disclosed that two commando soldiers fell in the past day of fighting, Major Isachar Natan and Staff Sergeant Itay Shoham.

While on Sunday evening, the IDF said it has a plan in place to "change the security situation" in northern Israel, in a message directed at the terrorist organization Hezbollah, after over a dozen were wounded in the area bordering Lebanon.

Video poster

An overnight U.S. airstrike, between Sunday and Monday, killed 6-7 Iranian proxy fighters at one of two sites in Syria, with explosions lasting 2 hours due to a large munition storage, according to FOX News.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Sunday, CLICK HERE.

The IDF and the Shin Bet eliminated the head of Hamas' anti-tank brigade and Hamas' former head of military intelligence.

Terror attack foiled: Two men armed with knives arrested planning attack near Tel Aviv rail station

Police noticed two boys walking in a suspicious manner, so they approached the suspects and began questioning them. During the inspection, the two suspects, residents of Umm al-Fahm, were searched and 2 knives were found on the bodies of the two who were taken for questioning.

IDF releases footage of Hamas terrorists firing RPG from Gaza hospital entrance

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1724053999928680844

Latest rocket alert warnings in northern Israel were again a false alarm

IDF confirms airstrikes on Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon

Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel

Israeli dies from anti-tank missile attack on Sunday, 3rd civilian killed by Hezbollah since start of war

Courtesy of the Israeli Electricity Company
To read more, CLICK HERE.

IDF updates hostile aircraft and rocket alert warnings in northern Israel were false alarm

EU foreign policy chief Borrell to visit Israel and the region this week

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1724022291082760277

IDF reveals Hamas’s underwater cache of weapons and explosives 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1724022385144176753

Large barrage of rockets from Gaza: alert sirens sound in Acre, Safed, other towns north of Haifa

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1724018846384693580

Hostile aircraft alert in northern communities

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1724017246119342106

German FM Baerbock pushes for humanitarian pauses, not ceasefire in Gaza

John MACDOUGALL / AFP
Israel's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Thousands of Gazans continue moving southwards via using the evacuation corridors opened by the IDF

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1724008258052980840

IDF reports hitting 4,300 Hamas targets

The targets are said to include "hundreds of anti-tank launching positions, about 300 tunnel shafts, attacked about 3,000 terrorist infrastructures."

IDF Spokesperson
Turkish ship carrying field hospitals docks in Egypt near Gaza - AFP

Anti-tank missile fired at Merhav Netua from Lebanon, 2 Israelis wounded

READ MORE HERE

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723998804897038349

Israel's Prison Service: Palestinian prisoner dies in jail after feeling unwell

America’s United Airlines said to resume flights to Israel next week - Kan

Israel's Ministry of Defense reveals 'Arrow' system interception

READ MORE HERE

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723983728999874706

